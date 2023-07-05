Al Roker Shares First Photo as Pop-Pop to Daughter Courtney's Baby Girl: 'Such a Perfect Blessing'

Al Roker has fallen in love with his first grandbaby.

On Wednesday, the Today show weather anchor, 68, shared photos of his newborn granddaughter and celebrated what her birth means for daughter Courtney Roker, 36, and her husband Wesley Laga, as well as the rest of their family.

"And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again," the new grandpa, who recently revealed he'll go by Pop-Pop, shared.

"Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtney shared some of the same photos of Sky when announcing her birth on her own Instagram the day prior, writing, "Sky Clara Laga made her debut yesterday at 12:41 pm and we are absolutely obsessed with her. Thank you to Dr Shonda Corbett and the labor & delivery team at @holynamemedicalcenter who helped bring her into this world 💕."

Husband Wes also shared his own introduction of his baby girl, praising Courtney as a new mom as well.

"Sky Clara Laga made her world debut yesterday at 12:41pm. She is absolute perfection. @ouichefroker is a rockstar and is doing amazing as she recovers ❤️," he wrote.

"A big thank you to the labor and delivery team at Holy Name Medical Center (Shoutout to Dr. Shonda Corbett!) We are currently and forever obsessed with our daughter! We can’t wait to bring you home!!"

Last month, the couple celebrated their baby shower on the same day as their second wedding anniversary.

Sharing his wishes for them alongside a photo of the pair from the event on Instagram, Roker wrote, "2 years ago today, these two tied the knot. Today we celebrated their about to be here baby girl. So excited."

Roker shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1994. In addition to Courtney, Roker is also dad to son Nick Roker, 20, and daughter Leila Roker, 24, both of whom he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.