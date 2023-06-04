Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' Following Second Knee Replacement Surgery (Exclusive)

Al Roker is on the mend!

The Today show weatherman, 68, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at the Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, revealing that he is doing well after he went under the knife to repair his left knee on May 9.

“I feel good," Roker said. "This is kind of the first thing that I'm going out to, other than work."

Noting how it was "nice to be wearing nice clothes," Roker — who attended the event with wife Deborah Roberts — continued, "Here we are. You can't help but feel better.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Roker's latest procedure marked his second knee replacement surgery. The first was in April 2022, while the second had to be delayed when Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots in his leg and lungs.

Ahead of the weekend event, Roker returned to the Today show on Tuesday for his first show since undergoing knee surgery. The longtime weatherman — who has been a staple on the NBC morning program since 1996 — was back in front of the weatherboard, reporting on the national temperatures as usual.

"Look who's here! Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio," Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said at the top of the show, before joking, "You've got a brand knew knee! Does it still have that new knee smell?"

"I don't want to go there," teased Roker, dressed in a light tan suit. "We're putting it to use. ... It's all good, all good."



Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Roker has been Today's premiere weather anchor since 1996, and previously made appearances as a substitute weather caster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.

