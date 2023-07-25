Al Roker Says He Could Look at 3-Week-Old Granddaughter's Face 'All Day' in Adorable New Photo

The 'Today' weatherman's daughter Courtney welcomed Sky in early July

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 25, 2023
Al Roker grandaughter
Photo:

Al Roker/Instagram

Al Roker is getting comfortable being a grandfather.

On Monday, the longtime Today weatherman shared a cute photo on his Instagram holding his newborn granddaughter Sky. Roker looks lovingly into his 3-week-old granddaughter's eyes and she stares up at him.

"I could look into this face all day," he captioned the post, joking, "But then, little Sky Clara wouldn't get to eat, so I eventually had to give her back to Mommy and Daddy."

Roker's daughter Courtney, 36, welcomed her first baby, daughter Sky Clara Laga, on Monday, July 3, with her husband of two years, Wesley Laga.

Shortly after her birth, Roker spoke with Today co-hosts Savannah GuthrieHoda KotbCraig Melvinand Sheinelle Jones about becoming a grandparent. "It is magical, it really is," he said.

"The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect."

"I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper," he added of Sky. "Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' During First Non-Work Event After Knee Surgery

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty 

Hilariously, Al insisted that his granddaughter's name has "nothing to do with the fact that I'm a weather person" — though it couldn't be more fitting.

After welcoming Sky, Roker shared photos of his newborn granddaughter and shared what her birth meant for his daughter and her husband. "And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again," the new grandpa, who revealed he'll go by Pop-Pop, shared.

"Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

