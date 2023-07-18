Al Roker Celebrates Son Nick's 21st Birthday with Emotional Tribute: 'This Young Man Changed Our Lives'

"Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud," the weatherman wrote on Instagram

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 10:16PM EDT
Al Roker and Nick Roker
Photo:

Instagram/ Al Roker

Al Roker can’t believe how the years have gone by as he celebrates his son Nick’s 21st birthday.

The Today weatherman, 68, paid tribute to his son turning 21 on Tuesday with a touching montage video featuring photos of Nick from throughout the years.

“Wow. #andjustlikethat 21 years ago, this young man changed our lives. Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud. #happybirthday Nick,” Roker wrote on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The clip shows several sweet snapshots of Nick as a child and an adult with his family — all set to Vanessa Williams’ “Oh How the Years Have Gone By.”

Roker’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie commented on the post, “An incredible young man - and he learned from the best ❤️.”

Al Roker and Nick Roker

Instagram/ Al Roker

Roker previously reminisced about how fast his son is growing up in March when he shared a set of then-and-now photos on Instagram. The post featured a snap of him and his son Nick from a 2014 vacation alongside another taken on a more recent trip.

While Roker is taller than Nick in the first photo, his son towers over the television personality in the second shot.

"Really not much difference when Nick and I were here in 2014 and today, right?" Roker teased in the caption, calling himself a "Polly Pocket Dad" as he stands several inches shorter than his son.

Al Roker and Nick Roker

Instagram/ Al Roker

Along with Nick, Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts share a daughter, Leila, 24. Roker is also dad to daughter Courtney, 36, from a previous relationship.

Last August, the Today anchor and the ABC News Senior National Affairs correspondent, 61, enjoyed yet another bittersweet moment with Nick as they dropped him off to start his freshman year of college.

"Wednesday wonder. After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come. (I'm not crying. I promise. 😢)," Roberts captioned a photo of herself, Roker and Nick in front of a packed car trunk, shared on both Instagram and Twitter.

"Pride doesn't even begin to describe this day Nick Roker," Roberts wrote. "The journey continues."

Related Articles
Al roker Today Show poll
Al Roker Comically Shocked by Dermatologist Recommendation on How Often to Shower
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe Says 3-Month-Old Baby Son Is Giving 'Little Smiles and Giggling': 'Very Lucky'
Pregnant Josephine Skriver Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Wildflower-Themed Baby Shower
Pregnant Josephine Skriver Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Wildflower-Themed Shower
Ali Krieger posts about the magical birthday celebration for our sweetest baby Ocean!
Ali Krieger Shares Adorable Family Photos from Son Ocean's 'Magical' First Birthday Celebration
Billie Lourd and her kids
Billie Lourd Smiles with Her Two Kids in Sweet Birthday Tribute from Husband — See the Photos!
Gia and Gabriella Giudiceâs Throw Lavish White and Gold Joint-Graduation Party
Teresa Giudice Throws Daughters Gia and Gabriella a Lavish Joint Graduation Party: Pics
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sharna Burgess Celebrates Brian Austin Green's 50th Birthday: 'My Person'
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday in Epic Super Mario Party
Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday with Epic Super Mario Party
Brian Austin Green & Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty Celebrates ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Costar Brian Austin Green on His Milestone 50th Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager son learns how to swim
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Was Scared to Watch Son, 3, Learn to Swim in the Ocean: 'Closed My Eyes'
Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday
Brigitte Nielsen Poses with Daughter Frida, 5, in Rare Photo Celebrating Her 60th Birthday
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: ‘He Is My World'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Hawaii Trip for Daughter Penelope's Birthday: 'Still Beaming with Joy'
Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Will Ferrell's Three Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at 'Barbie' Premiere — See the Photos!
emily maynard baby photo
Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo
Willie Geist exclusive
Willie Geist Says He Does a 'Gut Check' with His Kids Before Interviewing Celebrities (Exclusive)