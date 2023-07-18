Al Roker Celebrates Son Nick's 21st Birthday with Emotional Tribute: 'This Young Man Changed Our Lives'

Al Roker can’t believe how the years have gone by as he celebrates his son Nick’s 21st birthday.

The Today weatherman, 68, paid tribute to his son turning 21 on Tuesday with a touching montage video featuring photos of Nick from throughout the years.

“Wow. #andjustlikethat 21 years ago, this young man changed our lives. Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud. #happybirthday Nick,” Roker wrote on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The clip shows several sweet snapshots of Nick as a child and an adult with his family — all set to Vanessa Williams’ “Oh How the Years Have Gone By.”



Roker’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie commented on the post, “An incredible young man - and he learned from the best ❤️.”



Instagram/ Al Roker

Roker previously reminisced about how fast his son is growing up in March when he shared a set of then-and-now photos on Instagram. The post featured a snap of him and his son Nick from a 2014 vacation alongside another taken on a more recent trip.

While Roker is taller than Nick in the first photo, his son towers over the television personality in the second shot.

"Really not much difference when Nick and I were here in 2014 and today, right?" Roker teased in the caption, calling himself a "Polly Pocket Dad" as he stands several inches shorter than his son.



Instagram/ Al Roker

Along with Nick, Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts share a daughter, Leila, 24. Roker is also dad to daughter Courtney, 36, from a previous relationship.

Last August, the Today anchor and the ABC News Senior National Affairs correspondent, 61, enjoyed yet another bittersweet moment with Nick as they dropped him off to start his freshman year of college.

"Wednesday wonder. After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come. (I'm not crying. I promise. 😢)," Roberts captioned a photo of herself, Roker and Nick in front of a packed car trunk, shared on both Instagram and Twitter.



"Pride doesn't even begin to describe this day Nick Roker," Roberts wrote. "The journey continues."

