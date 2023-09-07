Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Files for Physical Custody of Their Baby Roman: Reports

The court documents filed by Noor Alfallah reportedly request that Al Pacino can have “reasonable visitation” of three-month-old Roman

By Angela Wilson
Updated on September 7, 2023 01:37AM EDT
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Photo:

Noor Alfallah /Instagram;Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah has filed for physical custody of their son, Roman, according to multiple reports.

In legal docs obtained by The Blast, Alfallah, 29, requests that Pacino, 83, have “reasonable visitation” of their 3-month-old baby.

Alfallah, a producer who graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Artagrees, also reportedly requested the Academy Award winner have joint legal custody, which would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their baby, including medical treatment and education. 

A specified amount for child support was not listed in the initial filing, according to The Blast, but per California law, the income of each parent is to be established first before ordering child support.

Alfallah is also reportedly asking the court for the House of Gucci star to pay for her legal fees and any costs associated with the case.

A Voluntary Declaration of Parentage (or Paternity) was signed by both parties, according to reports, six days before baby Roman was born. A VDOP is a “government form two parents can sign to create a legal parent-child relationship between a child and parent” and is “often signed at the hospital when a child is born, but it can be signed later,” according to California Courts. The document was signed by Pacino and a third-party witness.

On Wednesday, Pacino and Alfallah were spotted at dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with another couple, a source tells PEOPLE. The pair arrived together and enjoyed dinner next to each other, the source added.

Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Last year, multiple sources told Page Six that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

The Godfather actor’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were expecting their first baby together in May  — marking baby No. 4 for the actor and the first for Alfallah.

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino

Gotham/GC Images

The New York native shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

