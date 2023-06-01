Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are currently expecting their first baby together

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 1, 2023 02:59 PM
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Photo:

Noor Alfallah /Instagram;Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are in a relationship despite reports claiming otherwise.

After some outlets called their relationship status into question, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the actor, 83, is still with Alfallah, 29, with whom he's currently expecting a baby.

Pacino’s rep confirmed earlier this week that he is expecting his first child with Alfallah, his fourth. He shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant, and he also has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Al Pacino
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.

The pair have kept their relationship mostly private, but Alfallah shared one photo with Pacino on her Instagram.

“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!” she captioned the photo, featuring herself alongside Pacino and the artist at the gallery on April 20.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2017, Alfallah made headlines when she dated Mick Jagger, when he was 74 and she was 22 at the time. 

“Our ages didn’t matter to me,” she told Hello! Magazine after their breakup in March 2018. "The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

And, in January 2019, Alfallah sparked romance rumors with Clint Eastwood (who turned 93 this week) after they were photographed together in Los Angeles. She shut down those rumors, though: "There is no relationship," she told The Daily Mail. “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it. ... Trust me there’s no relationship."

Related Articles
Super Mario Bros. Movie; Frozen
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Leaps Past 'Frozen' to Become Second-Biggest Animated Movie at Box Office
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Teases Future Playdates for His Newborn and Al Pacino's Baby on the Way
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Had 'Impromptu and Casual' Wedding, Says Source: 'It Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Who Is Al Pacino's Girlfriend? All About Noor Alfallah
Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez Wedding photos
'Shameless' Actress Perry Mattfeld Marries Mark Sanchez in Mexico: 'Better Than I Ever Imagined' (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro Reacts to News of Al Pacino Expecting Another Baby: 'What a Guy' (Exclusive)
Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023
Brian Tyree Henry Jokes He's Jealous of His 'Spider-Verse' Character's 'Amazingly Built' Body (Exclusive)
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford Jokes Wife Calista Flockhart Is 'Still Giving Me S---' for Recent Curse-Filled Interview
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Channing Tatum poses for a photo before he signs copies of his new children's book "The One and Only Sparkella Makes A Plan" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA)
Channing Tatum Says He's ‘Done’ with ‘Magic Mike’: ‘I'd Only Come Back for 'Grumpy Old Strippers’'
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were seen leaving a double date dinner with his best friend, director Harold Becker at E Baldi restaurant. Noor could be seen showing a nice photo of a young Al Pacino during the outing.
Al Pacino, 82, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Expecting a Baby
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend an Event in London Together amid Rekindling Their Romance