Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are in a relationship despite reports claiming otherwise.

After some outlets called their relationship status into question, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the actor, 83, is still with Alfallah, 29, with whom he's currently expecting a baby.

Pacino’s rep confirmed earlier this week that he is expecting his first child with Alfallah, his fourth. He shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant, and he also has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.



Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.



The pair have kept their relationship mostly private, but Alfallah shared one photo with Pacino on her Instagram.



“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!” she captioned the photo, featuring herself alongside Pacino and the artist at the gallery on April 20.

In 2017, Alfallah made headlines when she dated Mick Jagger, when he was 74 and she was 22 at the time.

“Our ages didn’t matter to me,” she told Hello! Magazine after their breakup in March 2018. "The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

And, in January 2019, Alfallah sparked romance rumors with Clint Eastwood (who turned 93 this week) after they were photographed together in Los Angeles. She shut down those rumors, though: "There is no relationship," she told The Daily Mail. “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it. ... Trust me there’s no relationship."

