Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah 'Still Together' After Formalizing Their Custody Agreement, Says Actor's Rep Despite breakup reports, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah "are still together," the actor's rep says Updated on September 7, 2023 11:12AM EDT Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah remain a couple despite reports claiming otherwise. "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are still together," the actor's rep tells PEOPLE in a statement Thursday. On Wednesday, it was reported that the pair formalized their custody agreement in regards to their baby son Roman, 3 months. Pacino and Alfallah were spotted at dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with another couple on Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE, adding that they arrived together and dined together. Last week, Alfallah shared a photo of her baby boy and wrote in the caption, "My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life. Roman." Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino on Aug. 24, 2023, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images Alfallah, 29, has been linked to Pacino, 83, since April 2022. The pair had reportedly been quietly dating since the pandemic. In May, Pacino's rep confirmed they were expecting their first baby together, marking the fourth child for the Oscar winner. A source told PEOPLE back in June that Pacino "is happy" in his relationship with Noor and their age difference "isn't a major issue for them." "They seem to enjoy each other's company and have things in common in the entertainment area," said the source. Noor Alfallah /Instagram;Dominik Bindl/Getty Images The pair have kept their relationship mostly private, though Alfallah previously shared a photo with Pacino on her Instagram. "My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!" she captioned the photo, featuring herself alongside Pacino and the artist at the gallery on April 20.