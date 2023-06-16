Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Step Out for First Time Since Welcoming Baby — See the Photo!

Al Pacino and his girlfriend are enjoying a night out after welcoming their baby boy.

The actor, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, were spotted out in Los Angeles amid confirming the birth of their son Roman Pacino.

The photo shows the couple in a car together, with Alfallah driving and Pacino looking content in the passenger seat.

A rep for the actor confirmed the news of his fourth baby to PEOPLE on Thursday. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.



Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE about the actor's excitement about his growing family.

"Al loves being a father and always has," the film source shared. "He is excited."

Added the insider, "Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life."