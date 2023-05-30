Al Pacino, 82, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Expecting a Baby

Al Pacino will soon be an official dad of four!

The 82-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, Pacino’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ initially broke the news.

Alfallah, 29, has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Multiple sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

The New York native shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood in 2014, saying, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."