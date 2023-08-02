Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Dine Out at Hollywood Hotspot Giorgio Baldi

The couple headed to the celeb hotspot on Tuesday evening

Published on August 2, 2023 11:50AM EDT
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after enjoying a romantic dinner date for two in Santa Monica on August 1st 2023
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah. Photo:

Rebel / BACKGRID

Al Pacino is dining out for date night.

The actor, 83, was spotted with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, after they visited celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday evening.

The couple were pictured in a car following their visit to the restaurant as Pacino sat in the passenger seat and Alfallah, 29, sat behind the wheel.

Pacino sported a casual look, wearing a black polo shirt, a blazer and loose pants, with a plain cap, while Alfallah opted for a sleek ensemble as she wore a black fitted dress.

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after enjoying a romantic dinner date for two in Santa Monica on August 1st 2023
The couple seen leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Tuesday.

Rebel / BACKGRID

The couple’s dining session comes after they were spotted enjoying another date night last month in Beverly Hills, California.

Pacino and Alfallah became parents to a baby boy named Roman in June. The child is the actor’s fourth and first for his girlfriend.

In late May, Pacino’s rep confirmed that he and Alfallah were expecting their first child together. The couple were reported to have been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic after first being linked in April 2022, according to Page Six.

The couple have kept private about their relationship, though they have noticeably made more public outings together in recent weeks. 

In April, Alfallah shared one rare photo of herself with Pacino via Instagram as they visited an art gallery.

Along with his newborn boy, Pacino is father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, shared with his ex Beverly D'Angelo, and 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie, shared with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Pacino’s current girlfriend Alfallah graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, Deadline reported in 2021.

Aside from being dad to a newborn, Pacino is stepping into another big role next month as one of the stars headlining the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Actor Michael Keaton makes his directorial debut at the festival with his crime thriller film Knox Goes Away, which stars Pacino, alongside Marcia Gay Harden and James Marsden.

The 48th edition of TIFF is scheduled to return live from Sept. 7 to 17, in full force as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continues.

