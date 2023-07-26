Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby

The couple, who welcomed their first child in June, headed out for the evening in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 10:45AM EDT
, Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah were seen leaving their date night together in Beverly Hills
Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah on July 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo:

Backgrid

Al Pacino is stepping out for date night.

The 83-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah were spotted taking a break from looking after their newborn baby boy as they headed out for the evening in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday.

Pacino kept his look smart-casual in a black blazer with matching trousers and sneakers, while producer Alfallah, 29, wore a black silk shirt, leggings and leather heeled boots.

The couple’s outing comes a month after they welcomed son Roman, marking the fourth child for Pacino and first for his girlfriend.

Shortly after the birth of their son in June, Pacino and Alfallah were seen on another night out as they were pictured in a car together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. 

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino; Noor Alfallah.

Noor Alfallah /Instagram;Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Pacino’s rep confirmed in late May that he was expecting his first child with Alfallah. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

The Godfather actor and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022, and have reportedly been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Page Six.

Deadline previously reported that Alfallah graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing.

Alfallah and Pacino have primarily kept their relationship private. The producer did, however, share one photo with the actor at an art gallery on her Instagram, back in April.

Pacino’s latest outing comes after it was announced this week that he will be one of the stars headlining this year’s Toronto International Film Festival

Actor Michael Keaton will also make his directorial debut at the festival with his film Knox Goes Away, starring Pacino.

A crime thriller, the film follows a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Marcia Gay Harden and James Marsden also join Pacino for the project.

The 48th edition of TIFF returns live from Sept. 7 to 17, featuring 14 Gala program titles and 46 Special Presentations. The festival will return in full force, even amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Related Articles
LaKeith Stanfield, Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield Reveals He and Kasmere Trice Are Married — with a New Baby! (Exclusive)
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
Al Roker grandaughter
Al Roker Says He Could Look at 3-Week-Old Granddaughter's Face 'All Day' in Adorable New Photo
Michael Turchin, Violet Betty, Lance Bass and Alexander James attend the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023
All About Lance Bass' 2 Kids
Whitney Port Tom Rosenman instagram May 2023
Whitney Port Says She's Making Health a 'Priority' as Husband Is 'Worried' About Her Being 'Too Thin'
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillipe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks: 'Perfect Duo'
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie
Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish Says Her Breakup from Common 'Wasn't Mutual' Despite Rapper Claiming Otherwise
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Surfing in a Wave Pool with His Family During Swiss Vacation: Watch
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’
Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Iconic' Photo of Baby Matilda in Pool with Partner Tom Pelphrey
EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland Enjoy a date night at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London
Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Low-Key Date Night in London
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Scarlett Johansson Samuel L Jackson Ryan Reynolds beehive
Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson, Ex Ryan Reynolds Bees for Their Wedding: They 'Abandoned the Hive'
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Barbara Palvin Says She'll 'Never Forget the Memories' of Marrying Dylan Sprouse, Shares Wedding Video