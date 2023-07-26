Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby

Al Pacino is stepping out for date night.

The 83-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah were spotted taking a break from looking after their newborn baby boy as they headed out for the evening in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday.

Pacino kept his look smart-casual in a black blazer with matching trousers and sneakers, while producer Alfallah, 29, wore a black silk shirt, leggings and leather heeled boots.

The couple’s outing comes a month after they welcomed son Roman, marking the fourth child for Pacino and first for his girlfriend.

Shortly after the birth of their son in June, Pacino and Alfallah were seen on another night out as they were pictured in a car together.

Al Pacino; Noor Alfallah. Noor Alfallah /Instagram;Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Pacino’s rep confirmed in late May that he was expecting his first child with Alfallah. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

The Godfather actor and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022, and have reportedly been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Page Six.



Deadline previously reported that Alfallah graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing.

Alfallah and Pacino have primarily kept their relationship private. The producer did, however, share one photo with the actor at an art gallery on her Instagram, back in April.



Pacino’s latest outing comes after it was announced this week that he will be one of the stars headlining this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Actor Michael Keaton will also make his directorial debut at the festival with his film Knox Goes Away, starring Pacino.

A crime thriller, the film follows a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Marcia Gay Harden and James Marsden also join Pacino for the project.



The 48th edition of TIFF returns live from Sept. 7 to 17, featuring 14 Gala program titles and 46 Special Presentations. The festival will return in full force, even amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.