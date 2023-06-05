Al Pacino Is 'Excited' to Become a Dad Again, Says Source: He 'Loves Being a Father' (Exclusive)

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life"

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on June 5, 2023 10:54 AM
al pacino and Noor
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah. Photo:

Getty Images/Marco Grob;Noor/Instagram

Al Pacino is looking forward to welcoming his fourth child later this year.

The 83-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting their first baby together, Pacino’s rep recently confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Al loves being a father and always has," a film source tells PEOPLE. "He is excited."

Adds the insider, "Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life."

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were seen leaving a double date dinner with his best friend, director Harold Becker at E Baldi restaurant. Noor could be seen showing a nice photo of a young Al Pacino during the outing.
Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

backgrid

The actor shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

He spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood in 2014, saying, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Pacino's friend Robert De Niro, 79, recently spoke to Extra about the baby news.

Asked if he might set up playdates with his own baby girl — whom he recently welcomed with girlfriend Tiffany Chen — and Pacino's future baby, De Niro smiled and replied, "Good question."

Film producer Jane Rosenthal also elaborated on the matter, saying that she and De Niro had just been discussing the idea that morning. "Floor play," De Niro added.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino.

Noor Alfallah Instagram

After some outlets recently called Pacino and Alfallah's relationship status into question, a source confirmed to PEOPLE this week that they are still together.

Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.

The pair have kept their relationship mostly private, but Alfallah has shared a photo with Pacino on her Instagram.

“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!” she captioned the photo, which shows her alongside Pacino and the artist at the gallery on April 20.

Related Articles
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump After Leaving Los Angeles Restaurant
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' During First Non-Work Event After Knee Surgery
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' Following Second Knee Replacement Surgery (Exclusive)
James Tupper and Atlas Heche Tupper anne heche
James Tupper Says He and Son Atlas Are 'Taking Care of Each Other' After Anne Heche's Death (Exclusive)
Kathie Lee Gifford and son Cody Gifford
Kathie Lee's Son, Cody Gifford, and Wife Erika Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Party of Four'
Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans
Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Daughter Ella, 13, Seeks Restraining Order Against Her Father
MAFS amani and woody baby pics exclusive
'MAFS' Stars Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall Celebrate Son Reign's Birthday: 'Can't Believe He's 1!'
Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Natalie Portman, Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After His 'Enormous Mistake': Source
NFL's DJ Moore and Wife Raven Share Glimpses of Gorgeous Maternity Shoot ahead of Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
NFL's DJ Moore and Fiancé Raven Share Glimpses of Gorgeous Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
jonah-hill.jpg
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Welcome First Baby After Missing Sister Beanie Feldstein's Wedding
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl, Celebrates Princess-Themed Shower
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
As Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Become Fathers Again, Experts Warn of Health Risks in Babies of Older Men
Claire Holt attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story"
Pregnant Claire Holt on Speaking Out About Past Miscarriage: 'I'm So Not Alone' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco Jokes Daughter Matilda Will One Day Be 'Mortified' Seeing Her Pregnant on TV (Exclusive)
Ronda Rousey attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Ronda Rousey Says Daughter, 1½, Is Going to Be a ‘Tough Girl’ Like Mom: ‘The World Isn't Ready’ (Exclusive)
Jessie J gives birth
Jessie J Shares Sweet Pic of New Baby Son as She Reveals She Had to Have Unplanned C-Section
Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art
Amanda Seyfried Says She Likes 'Merging' Her Two Worlds: 'I Can Be a Good Mom and a Present Artist (Exclusive)