Al Pacino is looking forward to welcoming his fourth child later this year.

The 83-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting their first baby together, Pacino’s rep recently confirmed to PEOPLE.



"Al loves being a father and always has," a film source tells PEOPLE. "He is excited."

Adds the insider, "Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life."

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had been quietly dating since the pandemic.



Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah. backgrid

The actor shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

He spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood in 2014, saying, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Pacino's friend Robert De Niro, 79, recently spoke to Extra about the baby news.

Asked if he might set up playdates with his own baby girl — whom he recently welcomed with girlfriend Tiffany Chen — and Pacino's future baby, De Niro smiled and replied, "Good question."

Film producer Jane Rosenthal also elaborated on the matter, saying that she and De Niro had just been discussing the idea that morning. "Floor play," De Niro added.





Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino. Noor Alfallah Instagram

After some outlets recently called Pacino and Alfallah's relationship status into question, a source confirmed to PEOPLE this week that they are still together.

Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.



The pair have kept their relationship mostly private, but Alfallah has shared a photo with Pacino on her Instagram.



“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!” she captioned the photo, which shows her alongside Pacino and the artist at the gallery on April 20.

