Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend's 53-Year Age Difference 'Isn't a Major Issue for Them': Source (Exclusive)

Al Pacino and his pregnant girlfriend Noor Alfallah don't seem to mind their age difference.

An entertainment source tells PEOPLE that Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, are making it work as they expect a baby more than a year after they were first linked romantically in April 2022.

“Al is happy with Noor, and it is widely known that she has dated older guys so this isn’t a major issue for them," the source says. Alfallah has previously been linked to The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, whom she made headlines for dating in 2017, when she was 22 and he was 74.



“She has a prominent family background and is comfortable being around major stars and other high profile people," the source adds of Alfallah, who also sparked romance rumors with Clint Eastwood in 2019 after they were photographed leaving hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles. However, she was quick to shut down dating rumors at the time, telling The Daily Mail that the pair were merely "family friends."



“Whatever develops in it down the road remains to be seen with the age difference, but they seem to enjoy each other’s company and have things in common in the entertainment area,” the source adds.



Noor Alfallah Instagram

Pacino's rep confirmed to PEOPLE on May 30 that he and Alfallah, a television and film producer, are expecting a baby.



Though Pacino and Alfallah were initially spotted grabbing dinner together in April 2022, multiple sources told Page Six last year that the couple have actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.



A source confirmed to PEOPLE last Thursday that the couple remains together after some outlets reported that their relationship was in question following news of Alfallah's pregnancy. The new baby will be Pacino's fourth child; he shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant, and he also has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo.



Alfallah graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.



The pair have kept their relationship mostly private, but Alfallah shared one photo with Pacino on her Instagram.



“My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!” she captioned the photo, featuring herself alongside Pacino and the artist at the gallery on April 20.

