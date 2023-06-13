Al Pacino and Ex Beverly D’Angelo Enjoy Day Out with Their Twins as He Awaits His Fourth Child

'The Godfather' actor and D'Angelo have maintained a good relationship since their separation in 2004

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 13, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Al Pacino heads to The Basement Escape Room Experience accompanied by mother of two of his kids, Beverly D'Angelo, and their children, Olivia Pacino and Anton James
Photo:

BACKGRID USA

Al Pacino is a family man.

The actor, 83, was spotted going to the Basement Escape Room Experience with his ex, actress Beverly D’Angelo, and their 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton. Their group outing comes two weeks after Pacino’s rep confirmed that Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, is pregnant with the Oscar winner's fourth child

Al Pacino heads to The Basement Escape Room Experience accompanied by mother of two of his kids, Beverly D'Angelo, and their children, Olivia Pacino and Anton James. Al Pacino is seen sitting down for a serious conversation with the mother of his kids after completing the Escape room experience

BACKGRID USA

The couple, who share a 53-year age difference, have been linked since April 2022 when they were seen on a dinner date — although they are rumored to have been quietly dating since the pandemic.

In addition to the baby on the way and the twins he shares with D’Angelo, 71, Pacino — who has never been married — also has daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. 

Pacino and D’Angelo have maintained a good relationship since splitting in 2004, with D'Angelo telling PEOPLE in 2022, "The greatest gift that Al ever gave me was to make me a mother." In early May, she shared a video on Instagram in which she recalled how she and Pacino first met and how they maintain their bond.

Beverly D'Angelo rollout Al Pacino
Dave Hogan/Getty

"In 1996, we were on the same plane going from Los Angeles to New York. He was seated in front of me, he said 'come up and sit beside me,' and by the time the plane landed, it was on," she said in the video.

"In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said 'I want you to be the mother of my children,' and although I'd avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in," added D'Angelo.

The National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation actress went on to explain that she and Pacino first sought in vitro fertilization to have kids together in 1997, leading to the 2001 birth of their twins Anton and Olivia. Now, she noted that the two are “leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family.”

"As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way. And there you have it."

Anton James Pacino, Olivia Pacino, Al Pacino, and Julie Marie Pacino attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

In June 2020, Olivia shared a photo of her dad for Father's Day, writing, "Happy Father's Day to the most amazing father ever! 💓🥺 you are my best friend."

Pacino spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood in 2014, saying, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

