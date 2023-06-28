Fla. Woman Who Shot Mom Through Door in Dispute Over Her Children Won't Be Charged with Murder

Susan Lorincz, the White woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor, 35-year-old Ajike "AJ" Owens, will not face murder charges, Florida authorities said.

In a statement on Monday, State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson announced that Lorincz, 58, has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault in connection with the mother of four’s death. Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison if she’s found guilty of all charges in the deadly June 2 shooting.

Despite a plea from Owens' family to bring murder charges, the prosecutor cited "insufficient evidence" to proceed with charges of second-degree murder, a first-degree felony.

“I am aware of the desire of the family, and some community members, that the defendant be charged with second degree murder,” Gladson said in the statement. “My obligation as State Attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute. I did so in this case, and while some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime.”

Authorities have said that Lorincz shot Owens through a closed front door of her Ocala home after Owens confronted her about allegedly harassing her children. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that over the past several years, Lorincz had become angry at Owens’ children, who would often play in a field close to her home.

In an interview with police, Lorincz admitted to “having used the n-word toward children out of anger in the past and also to calling children other derogatory terms,” according to the affidavit.

On the evening of the shooting, Lorincz allegedly got into an argument with the children and threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, striking him in the toe, and later swung an umbrella at another son, police said.

In the 911 call on the day of the incident, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Lorincz claimed Owens’ kids were trespassing on her property and one of the children allegedly threatened to beat her up.

When the children told Owens what happened, the mom repeatedly knocked on the front door of Lorincz’s apartment and demanded she come outside, according to the sheriff’s office. Shortly after, Lorincz allegedly shot through the door and killed Owens.

Lorincz claimed that she acted in self-defense, according to authorities, and that Owens tried to break down her door prior to the shooting.

In order to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder, Gladson said in the statement that prosecutors would have to prove “the existence of a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing.”

“Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing,” the statement reads. “As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second degree murder.”

“Prior to making this decision, my office consulted with the victim’s family, and their attorney,” Gladson added.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, spoke out following Monday’s announcement.

"How do I explain to AJ's children, my young grandbabies, that the loss of their mother's life is still not being taken seriously?" Dias said, per Fox 35 Orlando. "Only a living, breathing AJ would be true justice, and today’s charge could not be further from that."

Dias previously told The View hosts that her grandchildren were harassed by Lorincz after going to their house to grab a tablet while playing in a "privately-owned, open field." She added that it has been an "emotional rollercoaster," and her grandkids are distraught thinking back to how they could have changed the situation.

"The 9-year-old feels as if he hadn't left his tablet, his mother would still be here," Dias explained. "The 12-year-old, he couldn't do anything to save her."

Lorincz is currently being held at the Marion County Jail. Lorincz’s attorney, Amanda Sizemore, had no comment on the charges, according to CNN and The New York Times.

