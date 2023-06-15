WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip

Did Joe Biden forget about the WNBA?

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson thought as much after a tweet from POTUS congratulating the Vegas Golden Knights on winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

"Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city," Biden wrote.

Many Twitter users pointed out that Wilson's Las Vegas Aces brought the city its first title when they won the WNBA championship in 2022, though the inception of the Golden Knights franchise in 2017 predates the Aces' arrival in Las Vegas in 2018 after the franchise moved from San Antonio.



Wilson also took note of the fact that the Aces didn't visit the White House in 2022.



"Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR," Wilson, 26, wrote on Twitter. The abbreviation "BFFR" is most commonly used to mean "be f---ing for real," on social media. "When is our White House visit cause...," she added.

With exceptions made in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, the White House invites all major sports franchises to celebrate their championships in a celebration with President Biden.



Last month, the NCAA Women's Champions LSU Tigers celebrated their historic title with the President and Dr. Jill Biden.



LSU star Angel Reese expressed a similar gripe to Wilson's with FLOTUS when the First Lady suggested inviting the runners-up Iowa Hawkeyes to the White House in what would have been the first invitation extended to a losing team.



"So I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," Jill said, according to CNN. "So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I'm going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

ESPN reported on the suggestion shortly after, which caught the attention of Reese, 20.

Reese shared the link to ESPN's story and wrote "A JOKE," with three laughing emojis.

LSU guard Alexis Morris also chimed in, suggesting the team celebrate their win with former first lady Michelle Obama instead. Reese reshared Morris' tweet and wrote, "THAT'S THE TWEET," in agreement with her teammate.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also reacted to the idea on social media on Monday. "Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion."

Smith, 55, continued, "Runner-ups don't get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel."