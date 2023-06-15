WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip

The Las Vegas Aces star asked when her team would visit the White House after the president tweeted his congratulations to the NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 05:28PM EDT
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
Photo:

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty, Drew Angerer/Getty

Did Joe Biden forget about the WNBA?

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson thought as much after a tweet from POTUS congratulating the Vegas Golden Knights on winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

"Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city," Biden wrote.

Many Twitter users pointed out that Wilson's Las Vegas Aces brought the city its first title when they won the WNBA championship in 2022, though the inception of the Golden Knights franchise in 2017 predates the Aces' arrival in Las Vegas in 2018 after the franchise moved from San Antonio.

Wilson also took note of the fact that the Aces didn't visit the White House in 2022.

"Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR," Wilson, 26, wrote on Twitter. The abbreviation "BFFR" is most commonly used to mean "be f---ing for real," on social media. "When is our White House visit cause...," she added.

With exceptions made in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, the White House invites all major sports franchises to celebrate their championships in a celebration with President Biden.

Aja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces

David Becker/NBAE via Getty

Last month, the NCAA Women's Champions LSU Tigers celebrated their historic title with the President and Dr. Jill Biden.

LSU star Angel Reese expressed a similar gripe to Wilson's with FLOTUS when the First Lady suggested inviting the runners-up Iowa Hawkeyes to the White House in what would have been the first invitation extended to a losing team.

US President Joe Biden (R) jokes with LSU Tigers' team captain Angel Reese during an event for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women's Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season, hosted in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023.

SAMUEL CORUM/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

"So I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," Jill said, according to CNN. "So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I'm going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

ESPN reported on the suggestion shortly after, which caught the attention of Reese, 20.

Reese shared the link to ESPN's story and wrote "A JOKE," with three laughing emojis.

LSU guard Alexis Morris also chimed in, suggesting the team celebrate their win with former first lady Michelle Obama instead. Reese reshared Morris' tweet and wrote, "THAT'S THE TWEET," in agreement with her teammate.

LSU at White House

Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI/Shutterstock

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also reacted to the idea on social media on Monday. "Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion."

Smith, 55, continued, "Runner-ups don't get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel."

