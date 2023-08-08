Since Aja Naomi King joined the L’Oréal Paris family in 2017 as a brand ambassador, she’s learned about so much more than makeup and skin care. She’s had the privilege of witnessing entrepreneurial women make this world a better place — and taken in lasting lessons from the impactful experience.

Recently, the How to Get Away with Murder star, 38, was called to help nominate 10 non-profit organization leaders for the brand’s 18th Women of Worth class. It's her second consecutive year participating in the philanthropic program.

“I'm so excited to continue to participate, and to use my platform to grant these women this incredible opportunity to expand upon the work that they have already done,” King tells PEOPLE exclusively.

On August 3, King, alongside the L’Oréal Paris team, celebrated the program and its honorees – who will receive a $25,000 grant, business mentorship and access to organization awareness – with an intimate dinner in New York City. In addition to the grant, L’Oréal Paris partnered with GlobalGiving on the Women of Worth Fund, which will allow consumers to make a donation on lorealparisusa.com to benefit the the 2023 class members.

Anders Krusberg

King admits the judging process had its “overwhelming and intimidating” moments. “You feel like you owe so much to these women because of all the hard work that they are doing so tirelessly,” she shares. But, her dedication towards giving back to these trailblazers and their missions trumps it all.

“This initiative just really encapsulates everything that this brand is about, especially the fact that they're highlighting women who are working on community-based projects on a grassroots level. It’s important that we as a society have the opportunity to acknowledge these women and everything that they're able to accomplish. They signal to us all what's possible,” she says.

The founders in this year’s group span across causes, cities and even age. The youngest activist, Shrusti Amula of Rise N Shine Foundation, is in her teens and the oldest, Carin Forin of Twilight Wish Foundation, is in her 60s.

Also joining the network of 170 previous honorees: Sophia Kianni of Climate Cardinals, Estefanía Rebellón of Yes We Can World Foundation, Tonya Sandis of Free2Luv, Sonia Su of Kits to Heart, Mariya Taher of Sahiyo U.S., Samantha Wettje of 16 Strong Project, and Stephanie Woodward EmpowHer Network.



Anders Krusberg

In each of these women King has seen a level of “drive, passion, fortitude" — all qualities that she believes make an “incredible leader.” And through additional funding and awareness, she can only imagine the greater impact they can make.



What’s also inspired King on this journey is the selflessness and courage lived out by these individuals in order to make others "feel less alone" and "worth it." She relates to the feeling as a mom to her young son.



“Especially being a parent now, you have to draw a lot of boundaries because it's no longer just about you. Me, as Aja, I can put up with and ignore a lot. But when it comes to my son, he can't advocate for himself. It is my job to advocate on his behalf,” King tells PEOPLE, adding that being a part of Women of Worth has empowered her personal growth. Now she's learning how to choose herself and the people in her community.

King has come out of the other side of this project knowing that anything is possible. “No matter who you are or where you are, you can make a difference.”