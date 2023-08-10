Aja Naomi King Shares the Beauty Rituals That Boost Her Self Esteem (Exclusive)

The actress chats with PEOPLE about the evolution of her beauty routine and how partnering with L’Oréal Paris helped her 'feel so seen'

Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on August 10, 2023
Aja Naomi King
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Aja Naomi King is learning how to nurture herself through her beauty routine. 

Since becoming a part of the L'Oréal Paris family as a brand ambassador, the Boxing Day star, 38, has learned what it feels like to be empowered by the makeup and skincare products she puts on. 

“They have made it a priority to create something that will meet the needs of all people. [That] this massive brand is taking such care to educate and transform what is possible and what makes people feel beautiful is selfishly a huge self-esteem boost because I feel so seen,” King, who recently worked with the iconic brand on its 18th annual Women of Worth class, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Aja Naomi King attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals

Lionel Hahn/Getty

King says that during the pandemic she got more serious about skincare, and in turn those steps became “so important” to her everyday routine. She made it a point to carve out time in the morning to focus on pampering as well as reminding herself: “I am worth it, I deserve this.”

Two products that are vital to maintaining the star's glowy skin are her serums. L’Oréal Paris’s 12% Pure Vitamin C + E + Salicylic Acid Serum is King’s go-to for brightening up her complexion while the 1.5 % Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which she’s “completely obsessed with,” makes her skin “feel good.” 

As for her makeup, King is “very much about natural glam these days." Her go-tos include the True Match Blend-able Foundation, which "has been my staple forever" she says. "It’s such a huge thing to know that you're going put something on your face and it's going to be the result that you want.” A new addition to her kit is L’Oréal Paris’s lengthening Telescopic Original Mascara.

Aja Naomi King at 2023 Women of Worth Honoree First Look Dinner Event

 Anders Krusberg

Even though King is in her 30s, she says that after growing up watching her mom, aunts and grandma, carve out time for themselves, doing the same for herself feels like a rite of passage into adulthood. 

But, she has added a modern touch to her beauty routine. She says with a laugh, “The last step for me is taking a selfie to make sure everything looks the way I want it to!"

