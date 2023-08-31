AJ McLean Wants to 'Keep Growing with My Wife and Kids' amid Sobriety Journey (Exclusive)

The Backstreet Boys star talks to PEOPLE about his decades-long addiction and touring with a new perspective: "I'm in the best shape of my life"

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 05:35PM EDT
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho
AJ McLean in Los Angeles in January 2023. Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty

AJ McLean is opening up about his ongoing recovery after struggling with addiction for more than 20 years.

As the Backstreet Boys singer looks forward to marking two years of sobriety on Sept. 26, “I’m trying to keep my feet firmly planted in the program,” McLean, who hosts 12-step Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at his home, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’ve battled self-esteem issues my entire life, and I’ve learned a lot. My sobriety is the most solid it’s ever been."

He adds, "I'm in the best shape of my life, both mentally, physically, spiritually. I'm actually really happy and I love it, and I don't want to lose it. I want to continue to keep growing, growing with my wife and my kids and myself."

The singer, 45, says being a rockstar on the road has been "different" this time. Usually plagued by paranoia and hard-partying nights, "when I was out and I was being cuckoo," he says. "I'm in my room all day, I'm not enjoying it. I've been to a lot of these places before on tour, but not sober and not seen them through sober eyes."

AJ McLean (C) and guests attend a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA
AJ McLean and his daughters in Los Angeles in April 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty

"So, going back to these places and getting out of my room and going and trying local cuisine, doing fun things," McLean tells PEOPLE. "This last leg, going to places we've never been, Egypt, Iceland, Africa, Bahrain, and parts of Saudi Arabia, was beautiful," he says, noting he can enjoy the experience and "take it all in. So, all I know is today's a good day. Today is a damn good day."

With his beloved Backstreet Boys crew — McLean is joining Nick CarterHowie DoroughKevin Richardson and Brian Littrell — at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico to perform at an all-inclusive concert vacation from April 18-21, 2024. There, he'll attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings "whenever I have a break," he says. "It just takes two for a meeting."

"So, I've got three of my buddies coming out with their wives," he says of the concert. "Some of them are already going to be there and others are going to come out and actually check out the actual event. So, I'm like, 'Hey, we're there. Let's sit down. Let's have a little chat.'"

"I talk to my [Alcoholics Anonymous] sponsor every single day, multiple times a day," he adds. "He's my best friend, so I'm surrounded with it. I even got people that are on my crew that are in programs, so it's always around me."

American boy band Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys band in the '90s: AJ McLean, McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.

Tim Roney/Getty

McLean acknowledges his substance abuse and fame put a strain on his personal life at times. In March his wife Rochelle, 41 — with whom he shares daughters Lyric, 6, and Elliot, 10 — revealed they had separated. Now the star (born Alexander James McLean) is focusing on his family amid his health journey.

“AJ’s a persona,” he tells PEOPLE. “Alex is who I really am. I need to know that when I’m done with AJ’s stuff, I’m a husband, I’m a father, I’m a friend. If I know how to turn that off, that’s a healthy way of living.”

For more from AJ McLean, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Related Articles
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Agnetha Faltskog Abba Voyage 05 26 22
ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Atlanta 04 28 23
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Headed to Thousands of Movie Theaters in 'Theatrical Concert Experience'
Me and Sarah on Freville Farm in 2022, being happy. Aaron Neville images from his Tell it Like It Is book 2023
Aaron Neville on Moment Wife Saved Him from Prescription Drug Abuse: 'I'll Never Forget the Look She Gave Me' (Exclusive)
John Schneider rollout credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Reveals His New (and First) Tattoo in Honor of Late Wife Alicia: 'It Makes Me Smile' (Exclusive)
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Captain Sandy Yawn visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 12, 2023 in New York City.
'Below Deck' Star Captain Sandy Yawn Celebrates 34 Years of Sobriety: ‘I Was Broken’
Aaron Neville photographed at his farm Freville in pawling, NY aug. 21, 2023
Aaron Neville Reveals How He Became Addicted to Heroin at 16: 'Your Brain Is Hooked' (Exclusive) 
credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeâAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Shares the 'Lie I Had to Tell' in His Last Words to Wife Alicia Before Her Death (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson Thought She Was 'Hard to Love' — Until She Met Eric Johnson Who 'Embraces' Her Career (Exclusive)
credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeâAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Tears Up Talking About Losing His Wife Alicia to Cancer: 'I Miss Every Damn Thing' (Exclusive)
Alicia Witt Opens Up About New EP Witness
Alicia Witt on Overcoming the 'Toughest Time' in Her Life and Why She Quit Drinking (Exclusive)
Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Say Their Children Wouldn't Thrive in Polygamous Marriages (Exclusive)
Nicki Minaj and Justin Dior Combs attend Justin Dior Combs' 16th birthday party
Nicki Minaj Says She Still Feels 'Horrible' About Being Late When She Was Justin Combs' Sweet 16 Date
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Among Guests Hanging Backstage at Metallica and Panteraâs Los Angeles Show
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Hung Out Backstage at Metallica's Los Angeles Show