There’s a 50% Discount on This ‘Impressive’ and ‘Powerful’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

“[I] wake up every morning with a clean house and I've never been happier”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Having a robotic companion to help you check chores off from your weekly to-do list may sound like living in the lap of luxury, but it doesn’t have to be pricey. The Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner promises all of the multipurpose power you could ever want in a cleaning gadget and right now, it’s on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon.

The clever vacuum can tackle messes on all floor types — from carpet to wood to tile. It has four suction modes (quiet, standard, powerful, and max) and reaches an impressive suction power of 2,800 pascals. 

The device is equipped with an intelligent navigation system that learns the layout of your home, rather than randomly gliding around floors. The robot vacuum can easily clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach spaces, all thanks to its slim, 3-inch height. It also has sensors that prevent it from ramming into walls or furniture and falling off of ledges. 

It can run for up to 120 minutes on a full charge. And when it’s low on juice, the clever gadget will automatically make its way back to its charging dock, so there’s no need to go hunting for a dead robot under your bed or behind your sofa. What’s more, the machine is entirely controllable through a remote or the Airrobo app, which allows you to schedule cleanings, select suction modes, and change the device’s direction.

Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 50%)

Amazon AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the “powerful” and “impressive” vacuum cleaner a rave review. One user called the device an “absolute necessity,” and then shared, “I can’t believe I’ve existed without it for this long. I have two dogs that shed a lot and would have to vacuum every day.” They continued, “I now have this scheduled to run at the end of every night, whether I am home or not… [I] wake up every morning with a clean house and I've never been happier.”

Another reviewer wrote, “After three days it has our entire house mapped out. We work it hard, too — I set it to vacuum the entire house twice a day since I have four dirty children home for summer.” They added, “I love the app, as well. When I'm out, it will notify me of an issue, that the cleaning is complete, or if it is needing to be charged.”

And a third shopper said simply, “I have two large dogs who shed so much that hair haunts every inch of this house. This robot cleans my living room, kitchen, entryway, laundry [room], and hallway all so well.” 

Upgrade your weekly cleaning sessions with the Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s half-off at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nordstromâs Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget — These Are the Best Deals Under $35
Lasko 2520 Oscillating Stand Fan tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping AC for This Standing Fan with ‘Great Air Flow,’ and It’s on Sale for $30
Margot Robbie wearing pink birkenstocks while filming the Barbie movie
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Character Encountered the Stylish and Comfy Sandals Celebrities Constantly Wear
Related Articles
Lasko 2520 Oscillating Stand Fan tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping AC for This Standing Fan with ‘Great Air Flow,’ and It’s on Sale for $30
Macys Big Home Sale Tout
There Are Less Than 24 Hours to Save at Macy’s Big Home Sale, Where Prices Are Up to 76% Off
Target AK PO Target Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Launch
Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4
Clorox Air Purifier Tout
The Clorox Air Purifier That Pulls Odors, Candle Smoke, and Cat Dander from the Air in My Home Is on Sale
Collage featuring the Bukfen Under Sink Organizer Tout housing bath and home cleaning essentials.
Thousands of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Handy’ Cabinet Organizer That’s Under $30 at Amazon
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Kitchenware Collection at Walmart Is âFunâ and âFunctionalâ for Summer Tout
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Kitchenware Collection at Walmart Is ‘Fun’ and ‘Functional’ for Summer
Amazon Homemate Queen Mattress Topper Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score 50% Off This Cooling Mattress Pad That ‘Feels Luxurious’
Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Cleaning for Fun’ with This Colorful Cordless Vacuum — and It’s $100 Today
Neutral Rugs Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Neutral Rugs for an Easy Home Refresh, and Our 8 Favorites Are Under $100
Steam Cleaner Tout
Even Professional Cleaners Are Saving ‘Tons of Scrubbing Time’ with This Steam Cleaner That’s 74% Off at Amazon
Furniture Outlet Tout
Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Is Filled with Furniture Discounts This Month — Up to 54% Off
HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber tout
This ‘Mighty’ Electric Scrubber That’s Helpful If You Have Wrist Pain Is on Sale at Amazon
Target Space-Saving Furniture Sale Roundup Tout
Target’s Huge Furniture Sale Includes Thousands of Customer-Loved Finds for Small Spaces — Up to 53% Off
Cactus Mat 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat
The Best Anti-Fatigue Mat We Tested Is on Sale for Just $28 Today at Amazon
Shark Cordless Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Shark Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Is Just $100 at Amazon Right Now
Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A Stick Vacuum That Cleans the House in ‘Half the Time’ Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon Today