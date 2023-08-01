There’s a 50% Discount on This ‘Impressive’ and ‘Powerful’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Having a robotic companion to help you check chores off from your weekly to-do list may sound like living in the lap of luxury, but it doesn’t have to be pricey. The Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner promises all of the multipurpose power you could ever want in a cleaning gadget and right now, it’s on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon.

The clever vacuum can tackle messes on all floor types — from carpet to wood to tile. It has four suction modes (quiet, standard, powerful, and max) and reaches an impressive suction power of 2,800 pascals.

The device is equipped with an intelligent navigation system that learns the layout of your home, rather than randomly gliding around floors. The robot vacuum can easily clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach spaces, all thanks to its slim, 3-inch height. It also has sensors that prevent it from ramming into walls or furniture and falling off of ledges.

It can run for up to 120 minutes on a full charge. And when it’s low on juice, the clever gadget will automatically make its way back to its charging dock, so there’s no need to go hunting for a dead robot under your bed or behind your sofa. What’s more, the machine is entirely controllable through a remote or the Airrobo app, which allows you to schedule cleanings, select suction modes, and change the device’s direction.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the “powerful” and “impressive” vacuum cleaner a rave review. One user called the device an “absolute necessity,” and then shared, “I can’t believe I’ve existed without it for this long. I have two dogs that shed a lot and would have to vacuum every day.” They continued, “I now have this scheduled to run at the end of every night, whether I am home or not… [I] wake up every morning with a clean house and I've never been happier.”

Another reviewer wrote, “After three days it has our entire house mapped out. We work it hard, too — I set it to vacuum the entire house twice a day since I have four dirty children home for summer.” They added, “I love the app, as well. When I'm out, it will notify me of an issue, that the cleaning is complete, or if it is needing to be charged.”

And a third shopper said simply, “I have two large dogs who shed so much that hair haunts every inch of this house. This robot cleans my living room, kitchen, entryway, laundry [room], and hallway all so well.”

Upgrade your weekly cleaning sessions with the Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s half-off at Amazon.

