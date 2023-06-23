Airline Passenger Uses Projector to Watch Movie on Plane's Overhead Bin

A traveler shared a viral video of his flight-mate who projected 'The Patriot' on overhead bins, creating a mini theater

Updated on June 23, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Airline passenger uses projector to screen movie on overhead bin during flight
Airline passenger uses projector to screen movie on overhead bin during flight. Photo:

Courtesy of Douglas Lazickirk

Who says you need a personal screen to enjoy a movie on a flight? One clever traveler found a way to turn his trip from Athens to Singapore into a cinematic experience — with the help of a pocket projector and some overhead bins.

The passenger, whose name is unknown, decided to watch Mel Gibson’s beloved historical drama The Patriot during the March flight. But instead of using his laptop or phone, he projected the film onto the back of the overhead bins, creating a makeshift theater for himself and his fellow travelers.

The unusual sight was captured on video by Douglas Lazic-Kirk, an Australian man sitting behind the projector-wielding passenger. He shared the clip on TikTok and Instagram, where it’s gone viral with millions of views.

“I've flown on more than 800 flights around the world," Lazic-Kirk told USA Today. “I fly every three days, on average. I'm flying a lot and to see that on the plane just blew my mind. That's what made me start filming.”

According to Lazic-Kirk, the unknown passenger began the movie three or four hours into the 12-hour flight. No one else onboard complained, and the passenger would move the projector whenever a person walked by so it wouldn't hurt their eyes. 

“Everyone that could see it, their eyes were stuck to it,” he said. “I don't even like those types of movies and I was watching and reading the subtitles. It made time pass.”

Another incident on an airplane made headlines this year — and it involved actor Rainn Wilson.

In April, the Dark Winds star shared a hilarious video on his Instagram Story of his oblivious seatmate watching The Office while eating. Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on the hit NBC show, was unrecognizable in the clip as he wore a face mask, hat and headphones and no glasses — unlike his character.

He shook his head in disbelief and then revealed his identity to the other Delta flight passenger.

"When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are…" the actor quipped in the video's caption.

