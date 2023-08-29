Soon, passengers will no longer have to worry about crying babies on their next flight.

Starting Nov. 3, Corendon Airlines is offering over 100 seats in their new child-free zones on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

According to the Turkish-Dutch airline’s press release, the Only Adult zone will be open to passengers ages 16 and older and will be sectioned off by walls and a curtain at the front of the plane to create “a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight.”

For a single flight, 93 standard seats will be available for purchase at €45, which is about $49, as well as nine seats with extra legroom for €100, or around $109.

The release states that the Only Adult zone is designed for those "traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment.”

Corendon Airlines founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement in the press release: "On board our flights, we always strive to respond to the different needs of our customers. We are also the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone, because we cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight.”

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise,” the statement concluded.

The idea of possibly flying without children has recently been growing traction as a feasible option that airlines should offer.

In April, an unidentified man was captured in a viral TikTok video vocally expressing his frustrations about a baby crying on board for what he claimed was 40 minutes straight.

“We are in a f---ing tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you want to talk to me about being f---ing okay," the man asks in the video before a Southwest Airlines flight attendant reminds him he's "yelling."

"So is the baby," he replied. "Did that motherf---er pay extra to yell?"

A representative for Southwest declined to comment on the specifics of the situation when reached for comment by PEOPLE but shared the following statement: "We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior."

It's unclear how the man's meltdown escalated to the situation seen in the clip, but when asked to lower his voice, he responded, "Lower that baby's voice!"

"He tried to plead his case that he had a right to yell because there [were] two adults with the crying baby and he shouldn't have been disturbed," TikTok user Mark Grabowski wrote. "Well, that's probably not how his wife imagined their Florida getaway going."

After the flight en route to Fort Lauderdale stopped at Orlando International Airport after being stuck in a holding pattern due to poor weather, Grabowski told FOX 35 that the flight's crew gave the man the option of either exiting the plane or having everyone else with him forcibly removed.

"He chose the latter, and we all got off the plane and there was a lot of mumbling past him," he said. "I don't really know what everyone is going through, but it doesn't portray him in good light, but maybe he is going through something and we gotta give everyone a little sympathy."

