An airboat collision in central Florida left 13 people hospitalized, Monday.

Ashlee Brahier Sklute, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, told the Orlando Sentinel that 28 passengers were traveling on two boats when they crashed at the Wild Florida attraction in Osceola County about 50 miles south of Orlando.

She did not reveal the condition of the 13 injured people after they were extracted from Cypress Lake in Kenansville, but FOX 35 Orlando reported two people were rushed to local hospitals via medevac, citing local officials.

The other passengers were taken to nearby hospitals and four of them were treated and released from an Orlando Health facility in good condition, a spokesperson added, reported the outlet.



“#USCG investigators from #PortCanaveral are responding to an incident on Cypress Lake in Kenansville, FL, involving two airboats colliding,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter (now known as X).

“Approximately 30 people were involved, and 13 injuries were reported. @MyFWC & @OsceolaSheriff were the responding agencies.”

"It's scary. Very scary," Ericka Worthen, who was with her family at the park’s safari area on Tuesday and had previously considered going on the boat tour, told WESH 2.



"My son, he was a little scared, so I was like, maybe next time," she said, adding “It’s just shocking.”

Airboats from Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park float on Cypress Lake. Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP

"It's just very unfortunate," Wendy Bainbridge told FOX 35 Orlando. "We've been here [many] times before, and the boat rides are great. They do a really great job here, you know, safety. So it just seems like it must have been an unfortunate incident."

All airboat rides are suspended until further notice, according to the outlet.

Wild Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.