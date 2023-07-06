Amazon's Best Deals on Air Purifiers Right Now Go Up to 59% Off

Save up to $181

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on July 6, 2023 07:00AM EDT

If you’re in the market for a machine to keep the air in your home clean, you’re in luck.

Days before Prime Day 2023, which is slated to kick off on Tuesday, July 11, Amazon released deals on a slew of air purifiers. Right now, shoppers can save up to 59 percent on air purifiers from Dyson, Shark, Levoit, and more customer-loved brands. To make things easy on your end, we sifted through the discounts and pulled together the best deals with savings of up to $181. We included popular models — with HEPA filters — that are designed to capture pollutants and allergens in rooms of different sizes. 

Keep reading to check out the top air purifier deals happening at Amazon. There’s no guarantee that these discounts will last, so beat the Prime Day rush and don’t miss out on these stellar savings. 

Best Air Purifier Deals 

For small rooms, consider picking up the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier, as it’s $81 less right now. The machine is equipped with a strong fan that has four speeds to capture 99.98 percent of particles, including dust, allergens, smoke, and dander in an area of up to 500 square feet. Plus, it can sense the air quality in your room and automatically adjust its power for a custom clean.

The compact air purifier weighs just six pounds, so it won’t take up much space, and it’s easy to carry to different rooms: You can place it on the desk of your home office during the day and then put it on your nightstand at night. And since it has dimmable lights and quiet operation, you can keep it running while you sleep. One customer, who gave it a five-star rating, shared, “In little under a week, I am breathing easier and sleeping better.” 

Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier, $149 (Save $81)

Amazon Prime Day Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier

Amazon

One of the best deals we spotted? The Fulminare Air Purifier is on sale and has a stackable coupon in the product description — thanks to the double discounts, you can snag it for just $29. The device is ideal for small rooms and uses an H13 HEPA filter to clean 99.97 percent of pollen, smoke, and dander. It has three fan speeds: low, medium, and high, plus it has timers. Several reviewers say that “it works great,” and one shared, “This purifier has been a great help with my allergies.”

Fulminare Air Purifier for Bedroom, $29 with coupon (Save $41)

Amazon Prime Day FULMINARE H13 True HEPA Air Filter

Amazon

If you want to invest in an air purifier that doubles as a fan, the Dyson Purifier CoolTP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan is marked down with a rare deal. Currently slashed by $151, the sleek device has a HEPA 13 filter that’s fully sealed, and it senses changes in air quality to trap pollutants. Plus, it has 10 air speeds and can oscillate up to 350 degrees, so it delivers a cool breeze throughout the entire room. 

Dyson Purifier CoolTP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (Save $151)

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

Check out more standout air purifier deals happening at Amazon below.

Levoit Air Purifier for Large Room, $195 with coupon (Save $25)

Amazon Prime Day LEVOIT Air Purifiers

Amazon

Aroeve Air Purifier for Bedroom, $40 with coupon (Save $20)

Amazon Prime Day AROEVE Air Purifier

Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan, $652 (Save $128)

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier for Home Large Room, $70 with coupon (Save $50)

Amazon Prime Day Afloia Air Purifier

Amazon

Vewior Air Purifier for Large Room, $57 with coupon (Save $39)

Amazon Prime Day VEWIOR H13 True HEPA Air Filter

Amazon

Germ Guardian Air Purifier, $80 with coupon (Save $20)

Amazon Prime Day Germ Guardian Air Purifier

Amazon

