This Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Is Among the Best We Tested, and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021.

Published on June 24, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day IPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If you’re lucky enough to have a home with a pool, you know how much fun it can be to spend a sunny afternoon splashing around or relaxing on a float. But owning a pool is no easy feat; pools require frequent maintenance, which is why it’s crucial to invest in a high-quality pool cleaner, specifically a cordless robotic pool cleaner.

The Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is a People Tested-approved pick, which means our People Tested team of experts tested out multiple pool cleaners in their pools and deemed this device to be one of the best robotic pool cleaners of the year based on its ease of use, cleaning abilities, and value. And it’s sneakily on sale at Amazon now thanks to an on-site coupon. 

The lightweight pool cleaner works for up to 90 minutes on end without needing a charge, which is more than enough time to cover the entire area of an average-sized pool. It’s good for both above-ground and in-ground pools, and it has super strong suction power thanks to dual motors that work together to detect and clean debris, dirt, leaves, and more. 

Plus, it’s incredibly simple to use: All you need to do is press the button and drop the robot over the pool’s edge, and it’ll start working instantaneously. No guiding or remote controls are needed — just sit back and let the device do its job. And when it’s done, it’ll self-park near the pool wall, so you can retrieve it quickly with the included hook.

Amazon Prime Day AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

When our testers tried out the robot, they found that it scrubbed off and sucked up nearly all of the debris sitting in their pools. It’s important to note that it only cleans pool bottoms, not walls or the waterline, and does need its filter emptied often. Our experts had to get the robot out of the pool three times during its 90-minute cleaning in order to empty out the filter, as the device seemed to slow down when its filter got full. Considering its inexpensive price, the pool cleaner still provides plenty of value and a hassle-free experience.

Other perks include the robot’s helpful LED panel that shows its cleaning status and battery life, as well as its two scrapers that work hand-in-hand with the motors to ensure that grime is taken off the bottom of the pool. The fact that it’s cordless, too, is a huge benefit our testers noted since users won’t have to deal with tangled cords, which also makes it easy to store in a shed or garage.

The pool cleaning robot comes in two colors, gray and white, so you can choose the one that matches your pool area’s design best. And did we mention the low price? Thanks to that Amazon coupon, you can get this fantastic pool cleaner for a true steal, at either $200 or $220, depending on the color you choose. Get ready to enjoy a fresh-looking pool with minimal effort required all summer long.

Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, $219.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

