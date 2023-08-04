Did Aidan’s 'And Just Like That' Jacket Come From John Corbett’s Own Closet?

When John Corbett stepped back into the picture as Aidan Shaw on episode eight of And Just Like That's second season in July, he did so in serious style thanks to a belted Belstaff "Trailmaster" jacket that retails for $595.

But Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) former flame did more than just set social media aflutter with his general appearance — that waxed-cotton jacket, which features a plaid flannel lining, immediately got people talking. And part of that chatter was when people realized that the structured jacket felt just a little bit too familiar.

Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch pointed out that the jacket had striking similarities to — read: it looks like exact same as — one Corbett, 62, wore for the Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere in 2016.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hirsch shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Corbett sporting the jacket right after sharing a photo of Aidan on the show wearing the (same?) jacket. What's rattling even more brains is that both looks are styled so similarly: black skinny jeans and Chelsea boots.



According to Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, Corbett always had a vision for his character's outfits and wasn't shy about introducing his own clothing to the show.

Field told The Guardian in February that he not only persuaded her to add turquoise jewels to his costume, but Corbett also managed to incorporate some of his closet pieces – a suede jacket and white cowboy shirt – into Aidan’s wardrobe.

So it wouldn't be much of a surprise if this particular Belstaff jacket also came from his own wardrobe.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

In a 2021 Glamour interview, the Rebel star revealed he was allowed to "keep every item of clothing I ever wore on the show, down to the Calvin Klein tighty whities whenever I was in a bathroom scene with Carrie” – with Fields’ approval of course.

Another SATC moment that's forever immortalized in his closet? The white shirt worn in the episode where Aidan says, "You broke my heart," after Carrie tells him she wants to get back together.

"I got everything, and this was expensive stuff! The shoes that I wore were Prada and $700 and I still wear those," he also told the outlet.

