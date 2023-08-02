Artificial intelligence can help increase the detection of breast cancers, according to new research.

The study, published in The Lancet Oncology, found that AI can increase the detection 20% more than using standard screening methods by radiologists.

Researchers tested 80,000 women eligible for a mammogram in Sweden and discovered that AI technology resulted in 244 screen-detected cancers and 861 recalls — whereas standard screening methods detected 203 cancers and had 817 recalls.

Researchers further broke down their results in the study, noting that AI detection rates were 6 per 1,000 women screened, which was “above the lowest acceptable limit for safety.” Normal screening methods resulted in the detection rate of 5 per 1,000 women screened.

The study also found that AI technology helped reduce the screen-reading workload for radiologists by about 44%, which could be beneficial considering the shortage of radiologists, as reported by the Radiological Society of North America.

However, both normal screening methods and methods using AI technology recorded a similar false positive rate of 1.5%.

The study was the first trial to study how AI could be used to help with radiology and mammograms.

Dr. Kristina Lang, who was the lead author of the study, told BBC that while more research is needed to understand the use of AI in mammograms, AI has the potential to strengthen future mammogram screenings.

"The greatest potential of AI right now is that it could allow radiologists to be less burdened by the excessive amount of reading,” Lang said.



She added, "While our AI-supported screening system requires at least one radiologist in charge of detection, it could potentially do away with the need for double reading of the majority of mammograms, easing the pressure on workloads and enabling radiologists to focus on more advanced diagnostics while shortening waiting times for patients.”

Dr. Stamatia Destounis, a radiologist with Elizabeth Wende Breast Care in Rochester, New York, told CNN that this could be an important and necessary breakthrough.

“With mammography, our goal is to detect breast cancer as early as possible, to give each patient the best prognosis, so anything that will make us more accurate is a wonderful thing,” she said.



