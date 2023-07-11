Rosario Dawson Suits Up for Disney's Newest Action-Packed 'Ahsoka' Trailer: 'We Have to Do What's Right'

In the new trailer for Disney's 'Ahsoka', Rosario Dawson leads the charge to hunt down a threat to the galaxy

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 04:29PM EDT

Once a rebel, always a rebel.

Disney released an action-packed new trailer on Tuesday for the widely anticipated Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka — and from the looks of things, the show will deliver some stunning battles and a slew of familiar faces.   

After going their separate ways during the 2014 animated series Star Wars Rebels, warrior, outcast and rebel Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and a stubborn Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) reunite to hunt down the red-eyed villainous Imperial officer Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who was previously lost in space and now poses a serious threat to the galaxy.

Ahsoka trailer

Disney

But reconnecting after all this time to find Thrawn means Ahsoka and Sabine must work through their past issues with one another and themselves.

“Sometimes we have to do what’s right, regardless of our personal feelings,” Ahsoka says.

The rest of the cast includes Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

Ahsoka trailer

Disney

After Star Wars Rebels wrapped after four seasons in 2018, Ahsoka made live-action appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The new series is expected take place five years after the events of 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and during The Mandalorian's third season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahsoka premieres on Aug. 23 on Disney+, where all Star Wars series and films can be streamed.

Related Articles
Paige Desorbo craig Conover Sonja Morgan
Paige DeSorbo Thinks Sonja Morgan's Claim She 'Did' Craig Conover Is a Riot: 'Peeeeing My Pants'
All About Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes' Boyfriend
Camila Mendes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso: 'Always in Our Own Little World'
Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann andy cohen
Andy Cohen Was 'Really Surprised' Kim Zolciak Canceled Divorce from Kroy Biermann: 'It Sounded Irreconcilable'
Painkiller images
Matthew Broderick Shamelessly Muses on 'Pain and Pleasure' in Netflix's Harrowing Opioid Series 'Painkiller'
Johnny âBananasâ Devenanzio; Tiffany Mitchell; Paulie Calafiore
Paulie Calafiore, Cory Wharton, Johnny 'Bananas' and More Return for 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2
Bethany Joy Lenz
'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz Says She Has 'a Lot to Tell' After 10-Year Experience in a 'Cult'
Michael Urie and Jeffrey Carlson
Michael Urie Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Friend Jeffrey Carlson: 'My Mentor, Hero and Idol'
How I Met Your Father
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Finale Ends with Major Cliffhangers — and Features 1 Unexpected Coupling
Actress Andrea Evans attends the Cast Premiere Screening Of Lany Entertainment's "The Bay" Season 3
Andrea Evans' Family Remembers a 'Remarkable' Wife and Mother Who 'Displayed Awe-Inspiring Strength'
Hannah Gosselin Says Mom Kate 'Separated' Her Brother Collin from the Rest of Their Siblings for Misbehavior
Hannah Gosselin Says Mom Kate 'Separated' Her Brother Collin from the Rest of Their Siblings for Misbehavior
Jeffrey Carlson, Broadway Star, Dies at 48 -2007
Jeffrey Carlson's Sister Says He Had 'Such an Impact on So Many People' Before His Sudden Death at 48
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Colin Calls Quickie Boatmance with Daisy 'Toxic — You Can't Reason with This Woman'
90 Day Kenny Confronts 'Pressure'
90 Day: Kenny Confronts 'Pressure' from 26-Years-Younger Armando to Embrace Fatherhood (Again!) at Age 60
CHARITY LAWSON
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Wants to Put an End to 'Foolishness' and Threatens to Take Back a Rose from 1 Man
ReneÃ© Rapp - The Sex Lives of College Girls
Reneé Rapp Stepping Back from 'Sex Lives of College Girls' in Season 3 but Says Show 'Changed My Life'
Matt Smith pictured packing on the PDA with 24-year-old actress Emma Laird during a late-night pub date in London.
Matt Smith and Emma Laird Spark Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Packing on PDA