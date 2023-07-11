Rosario Dawson Suits Up for Disney's Newest Action-Packed 'Ahsoka' Trailer: 'We Have to Do What's Right'

Once a rebel, always a rebel.

Disney released an action-packed new trailer on Tuesday for the widely anticipated Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka — and from the looks of things, the show will deliver some stunning battles and a slew of familiar faces.

After going their separate ways during the 2014 animated series Star Wars Rebels, warrior, outcast and rebel Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and a stubborn Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) reunite to hunt down the red-eyed villainous Imperial officer Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who was previously lost in space and now poses a serious threat to the galaxy.

Disney

But reconnecting after all this time to find Thrawn means Ahsoka and Sabine must work through their past issues with one another and themselves.

“Sometimes we have to do what’s right, regardless of our personal feelings,” Ahsoka says.

The rest of the cast includes Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

Disney

After Star Wars Rebels wrapped after four seasons in 2018, Ahsoka made live-action appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The new series is expected take place five years after the events of 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and during The Mandalorian's third season.



Ahsoka premieres on Aug. 23 on Disney+, where all Star Wars series and films can be streamed.

