America’s Got Talent winner Michael Grimm is making progress in his recovery from a mystery illness that landed him in the ICU on a ventilator.

The singer’s wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, posted an update to his condition on Instagram, sharing that Grimm has been taken off the ventilator, and “medically, he seems to be pretty stable.”

However, the season 5 AGT star, 44, is now struggling with hallucinations and other side effects from his medications, as well as atrophied muscles from being bedridden for nearly two weeks.

“His voice is slowly coming back but unfortunately a lot of the medications he was on for sedation…one of the side effects of it is hallucinations and confusion and anger and anxiety,” she shared.

“The hallucinations have really been the worst part of it...because he’s really kind of now waking up to reality,” Zolcerva-Grimm said. “With the medications causing hallucinations, he’s having a hard time distinguishing what’s actually in the room and what’s not.”

"It’s creating a lot of confusion for him, and a lot of frustration and anger, because he thinks things are happening that really aren’t.”

Zolcerva-Grimm added that he doesn’t always recognize her.

However, she said the doctors advised her these side effects will wear off within a week.

The singer’s health battle became public last week, when Zolcerva-Grimm revealed on Instagram that her husband had been sedated and on a ventilator in the ICU for a week.

She had initially rushed him to the emergency room, thinking he was having a stroke.

While at the ER, Zolcerva-Grimm said her husband “started talking gibberish and all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing.”

She says this caused the staff to admit Grimm, put him on a ventilator “and sedate him pretty heavily so he wouldn’t stroke out, so he wouldn’t flatline.”

Michael Grimm. Trae Patton/NBC

But now that the blues singer is off the ventilator and feeding tube, Zolcerva-Grimm said that “the ultimate goal here is just to get him into a state of full lucidity, be physically strong, speak normal.”

That next step, once Grimm is strong enough, is moving him another facility — one she chose not to name, but which she said would help him medically and mentally recover from his ordeal.

She added that one positive of this whole experience is that his “his system is completely clean” from cigarettes, and “hopefully he takes advantage of that.”

A four-hour benefit to help pay for Grimm’s medical costs has been scheduled for July 9 in Las Vegas, and the family has set up a PayPal for donations as well.

While they’ve canceled his performances through July, Zolcerva-Grimm says “that does not mean Michael will take the stage in August.”

“He still has a really long road ahead of him,” she says.