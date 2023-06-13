Warning: this story contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent host Terry Crews is all about showing his support for young performers!

On Tuesday's episode of the NBC hit series, Terry gave out his Golden Buzzer to Atlanta Drum Academy, a young drumming group comprised of children and teens from the Atlanta area and led by James Riles III.

"That was one of the best feelings in the world," Riles tells PEOPLE after the big moment. "I don't want to say it was unexpected. We expect we came with high expectations and we met those expectations, but it was still an overall great feeling."

When the drum academy was first introduced on screen, viewers got to meet its charismatic frontman: 8-year-old Chioma Narcisse-Williams. Though little, Chioma captivated audiences with his large personality as he explained that he dreamed about winning the Golden Buzzer before coming to AGT.

"I had a dream that I was on America's Got Talent, winning the Golden Buzzer, and now I'm just right here. I love this show," he told Terry. "We made a vision board with my mom and I had some glitter to make the Golden Buzzer. I believe I can win!"

Chioma also said he began drumming at age 1 after being gifted a drum set by his grandmother. "Being part of Atlanta Drum Academy means a lot to me. I was the youngest in the snare section and now I'm trying to be the best drummer in the world," he said.

The group then took the stage, impressing all four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara — as well as the audience with their upbeat, perfectly in-sync performance.

But it was Terry who was moved the most by their act — and Chioma's sweet story about his Golden Buzzer dream.

"Chioma told me he dreamed about coming on AGT and getting a gold buzzer. He even made a vision board showing it happening!" Terry tells PEOPLE after the moment. "He’s only eight years old and he was so nervous at first, but by all his hard work and dedication to his craft, he conquered his fears and he and his friends at the Atlanta Drum Academy blew the roof off the building!"

"I am so proud to make his dream come true and make him my Golden Buzzer!" he adds.

Chioma was equally as thrilled. "It was amazing," he tells PEOPLE. "It was a great feeling because I got play with my band mates, I just had fun and I had a great feeling that we were going to win."

"There was a big crowd," he continues. "I was excited because I thought I was going to have lots of fun playing on stage for the judges and when I first got on stage, I was a little bit nervous... I didn't think I was going to get the Golden Buzzer at first, but after that, it just came true."

Riles, who started the group to allow kids to start drumming at a young age, also admits to PEOPLE that he was feeling nerves at the beginning of the act while he sat in the crowd.

"As an instructor, I was kind of nervous because we're used to being there with them when it's time for them to perform," he explains. "But they put us in the crowd, so we didn't have any communication with them. So we couldn't tell them, 'Go out and do this, go out and do that.' We had to rely on trust in the teaching that we had been giving them since day one. But they came out and they executed and did a great, great, great job."

He adds: "I would've preferred initially to be with them. But since the show has happened and they did such an awesome job, I'm glad that I was able to see it. I'm glad that I was able to be a fan for just a minute and not the teacher or the instructor. Like I said, it was amazing to see them on stage and couldn't hold back the tears of joy of seeing the kids just rock out and Chioma come out on stage and just seeing the crowd response and for Simon to say that he loved it, that was the icing on the cake."

Both Riles and Chioma are also excited for the future of Atlanta Drum Academy — both on AGT and beyond the show — and hope that their performance inspires more kids to pursue drumming.

"I want [the viewers] to feel amazing, excited, happy, joyful. Any emotion they feel, they can use for that right moment," Chioma says.

Adds Riles: "It means so much because I think now that we'll be in the world, it's going to inspire more kids and then we're going to get more kids and hopefully we can get our own practice space and then open up multiple locations, so we can inspire other kids. Kids won't have to wait until they get to high school to be on the drum line. They can do it while they're in pre-K, first grade, elementary, middle school, to go ahead and start living their dreams and working hard from a younger age."

"I just want people to feel inspired and not to give up on their dreams," Riles says. "Because I totally believe that God gives everybody a talent, even if it's not drumming. He gives everybody something that they're good at, that you have to work hard for, but no man really has to teach you how to do it. It's already in you. You may need some direction, but whatever that gift is that he's given, you can use that gift for your life and that gift will open up many, many doors for you."

Atlanta Drum Academy is the latest act to earn a Golden Buzzer on season 18 of AGT.

Last week, blind singer Putri Ariani earned Simon's Golden Buzzer. The week before, Mzansi Youth Choir, a group of singers from South Africa, earned the show's first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer after performing a touching tribute to late AGT season 16 singer Nightbirde.

The Drum Academy also joins a small group of young performers that Terry has previously pushed his Golden Buzzer for. In seasons past, the AGT host has pressed his Golden Buzzer for Detroit Youth Choir, a group of talented inner-city kids, and teen saxophonist Avery Dixon.



America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

