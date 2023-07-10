Michael Grimm is continuing to recover after a mystery illness landed him on a ventilator in the ICU.

His wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, posted an update Saturday on her husband's Instagram, sharing that while Grimm is out of the hospital, he still has a long road ahead of him.

"He is now in a recovery facility for physical therapy, speech therapy. HIs mind and body has disconnected so we are working on reconnecting that. So he's been through a lot," she said of the America's Got Talent winner.

However there were some "positive updates," Zolcerva-Grimm said. "I'm thrilled to say that his speaking voice is completely back. So the speech therapy portion of it has been very successful."

Although Grimm "doesn't have a singing voice yet," she said. "He is not stressed over it. He feels that with proper vocal exercises and retraining he will get back on track."

Grimm will begin those exercises next week.

He's also "gotten his mobility back," she added, meaning that he's no longer walking with the assistance of a walker or cane.

"He is walking on his own and that's a huge thing for us, getting that leg strength back, getting his coordination and his equillibrium back, those were all massive things. That's probably his biggest win right now."

Zolcerva-Grimm added that when her husband came off the ventilator, "it caused him to have this sort of disconnect," she explained. "His mind was telling him he could do certain things, but the messages were not being sent to the body."

"That part is really coming back. He's made great strides there."

"In his mind he knows how to play the guitar, but physically he can't," she added, saying that he's going to start physical therapy that focuses on finger dexterity.

And while "he's anxious to get back on stage," she added that his health was the priority.

Michael Grimm is recovering after suffering from a mystery illness. Ethan Miller/Getty

Grimm’s health struggles began in May, when his wife said he was “lacking energy and not...able to fulfill shows.”

His condition worsened over Memorial Weekend. Zolcerva-Grimm said the blues singer, 44, “was looking increasingly sickly, all of a sudden he could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head, he couldn’t respond right away when I would ask him things, he would be really fussy,” she recalled.

Fearing a stroke, she rushed him to the emergency room. While at the hospital, “for the safety of his health they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily so he wouldn’t stroke out, so he wouldn’t flatline.”

He was taken off the ventilator on June 11; However, he still struggled with side effects from his medication and treatment, Zolcerva-Grimm shared.

“His voice is slowly coming back but unfortunately a lot of the medications he was on for sedation…one of the side effects of it is hallucinations and confusion and anger and anxiety,” she shared.

“The hallucinations have really been the worst part of it...because he’s really kind of now waking up to reality,” Zolcerva-Grimm said at the time. “With the medications causing hallucinations, he’s having a hard time distinguishing what’s actually in the room and what’s not.”

"It’s creating a lot of confusion for him, and a lot of frustration and anger, because he thinks things are happening that really aren’t.”

The family has set up a PayPal for donations towards Grimm's medical bills, which she said are mounting due to a lack of insurance coverage.

