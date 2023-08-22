Sofía Vergara's 'AGT' Costar Howie Mandel Tries to Play Cupid After Eligible Bachelor Act: 'She's in the Market'

Howie Mandel is showing his support for Sofía Vergara's new single life.

During Tuesday's live episode of America's Got Talent, Howie, 67, joked about how Sofía, 51, is now single and looking for new bachelors after her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello.

The moment came after ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings performed an act in which she "set" Heidi Klum up with an eligible bachelor puppet named Lovebird.

After the performance, Howie raved about Brynn's talents. He then quipped to the young ventriloquist: "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now."

Sofía appeared unbothered by Howie's comment, simply responding with a loud cheer and throwing her hands into the air.

Host Terry Crews attempted to intervene, telling the judges, "No, we're not doing that here!"

Heidi, 50, also chimed in and told Brynn, "Well, thank you that you picked me. I think I did a fantastic job and so did you."

The judging panel during Tuesday night's live 'America's Got Talent' episode. Trae Patton/NBC

Howie's comment comes a few weeks after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Sofía and Joe, 46, were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe officially filed for divorce two days after the breakup was announced. Per docs obtained by PEOPLE, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as July 2. He also noted the pair had a prenup.

However, in separate court docs obtained by PEOPLE, Sofía requested in her filing that the court uphold the former couple's prenup. She also requested the court confirms that certain assets should remain hers, including jewelry, artwork and "other personal effects." She claimed her earnings from before and during their marriage as her assets as well.

Sofía met Joe at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. The couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, Florida, in 2015. The actress first sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise after she was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy without him.

After confirming their divorce, a source told PEOPLE that the two "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work."

Another insider said the former couple had their "ups and downs for a long time," but they "always put on a good front publicly."

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Since then, Sofía has been spotted out in West Hollywood, celebrating her sister Veronica Vergara’s birthday at the celeb hotspot Delilah. She was also seen in Tampa, Florida, where she was promoting her new beauty brand Toty on the Home Shopping Network, and attended the concerts of Taylor Swift and Karol G this summer.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 12, Joe was photographed in Los Angeles running errands after a workout while carrying the former couple’s dog Bubbles. He was no longer wearing a wedding ring in the wake of the split.

America's Got Talent is airing live on NBC.

