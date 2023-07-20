'AGT': 2 Moms Who Met Through Emotional Heart Transplant Involving Their Sons Deliver Moving Audition

Tears were shed after two moms shared their emotional connection during Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent.

Before the pair’s audition, Holly, a school teacher from Odessa, New York, revealed to the judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell that “back in 2007, my son unfortunately passed away and he became an organ donor and his heart went to Kim’s son.”

Holly and Kim, a full-time mom from Eugene, Oregon, explained that although the pair didn’t meet at the time of the transplant, the audition song — "For Good" from Wicked — held a special meaning in both their hearts.

“The last song I sang to Jake to say goodbye to him was 'For Good' from the musical Wicked,” Holly said as Kim added, “And when Beckham was finished with his heart transplant surgery, I wasn't allowed to hold him. I could just kind of stroke his head and the first thing I did when I stroked his head, I sang that song 'For Good' from Wicked.”

Cowell, 63, then asked when the pair met in person for the first time and Holly responded, “Several years later, Kim wrote a letter to us and we kept in touch and then we had the opportunity to meet each other for the first time and [Kim] gave me a big hug and it was one of the best moments of my life.”

Cowell called their story “unbelievable” and the mothers shared that they hoped that singing together would bring attention to the importance of organ transplants.

Kim explained, “We would love to spread the word about organ donation if we can change the heart of one person, it's worth it.”

The two moms then performed "For Good" from Wicked, leaving both Vergara and Klum wiping away tears.

The pair exchanged I love yous after the performance and received a standing ovation from the judges and crowd. Mandel then asked, “One question before I say anything. Where's Beckham now?”

After bringing Beckham out on stage, Mandel continued, “Here’s what I have to say: I have never responded well to musical theater. They over dramatize singing. So this is the first time in my life that I've felt a connection to this kind of music that was probably the most magical moment I have ever experienced.”

Klum, 50, and Vergara, 51, also praised the performance and Cowell added, “That connection, how that song links you together. It was actually remarkable and let me tell you something, this will have made a difference.”

The pair then received unanimous yeses from the judges after the audition.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

