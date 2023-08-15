After Losing Home, Maui First Responder Is Hoping to Find Missing Victims in the Ocean (Exclusive)

“I felt like I needed to go to work and help wherever I could,” Ian Barnes, who was scheduled for a week of vacation on the mainland, tells PEOPLE

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on August 15, 2023 11:59AM EDT
Ian Barnes Maui Fire Hero
Photo:

Credit: Ian Barnes

Ian Barnes was off duty when the Maui fires ravaged his home. After getting his two young kids to safety, the first responder joined the search and rescue efforts, working around the clock trying to find the people still missing after jumping into the ocean to flee the deadly Hawaiian fires.

“I felt like I needed to go to work and help wherever I could,” Barnes, a 34-year-old Ocean Safety Officer, which is under the Fire Department in Maui, tells PEOPLE.

“The least I could do is go to work and go try and find someone that needs help that had to jump in the water in the middle of the night and is actually still out there," he adds. "Or find closure for somebody that is missing somebody that jumped in the water.” 

After becoming the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century, the death toll rise to 99 on Monday, and officials said earlier this week that there could be around 1,000 missing.

When the fires began on Aug. 8, Barnes was hanging out with his two kids, ages 4 and 6. The power had been off since 4 a.m., so he ran out to buy ice and water.

“I drove through some fire on the highway to get back to the apartment and then got all the stuff outta the fridge into the cooler,” he says.

“Then like 30 minutes later you could see smoke kind of going over the building and it shaded out the sun. It got super dark, almost like it was nighttime,” he recalls. “When that happened, I realized that we should move up north.”

He took his kids to a friend’s house a few miles away. “Then the wind shifted, and we decided that we had to get out of there,” he adds.

Ian Barnes Maui Fire Hero
Ian Barnes and kids.

Credit: Ian Barnes

The following day, he still had his two kids with him, but after reconnecting with their mother, he went into work Thursday.

 “We did search and recovery on the jet skis out in front of Lahaina. And then I did that for a couple days,” says Barnes, who specializes in water rescues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He had been scheduled for a week of vacation on the mainland for a week, but he stayed on island instead, helping.

“Everybody’s doing something,” he says. “The smoke was still coming off the land. There's a lot of diesel and gas in the water because the harbor burned down. A lot of boats floated out of the harbor that were stuck on the reef. A lot of debris in the water just from all the wind.”

Barnes lived in a 5-story apartment building in Lahaina. “The whole thing burned down,” he says.

Besides his car, the only thing Barnes saved was his two kids. “You realize what’s important when you have to evacuate,” he says.

“It’s just crazy. Pretty much the whole city's gone. Everything. Most of the buildings are homes, so everyone's displaced and I mean, Hawaii's hard to live in in general, so it's not like a lot of people had a lot of savings and all that stuff. Everyone's kind of in the same boat," he says. "Everyone's kind of worried about rebuilding and what they're gonna do or if they had to move off island. A lot of jobs are gone too. All retail and restaurant jobs are gone. I don't know if there's enough jobs for everyone to even stay."

Ian Barnes Maui Fire Hero
Ian Barnes and kids.

Credit: Ian Barnes

 A GoFundMe page was established to help Barnes and other families who lost their homes in the deadly fire.

 “I've lived here 13 years. My kids were born here. This is all they know. This is my home now and I know they've given back so much to me, this community and all of people. And I just felt like if I could do anything, I had to,” he says.

Related Articles
Airboats from Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park float on Cypress Lake
Wild Florida Airboat Collision Leaves 13 People Hospitalized
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green Confirms 99 Dead in Maui Wildfires: 'Tragedy Beyond Tragedy'
2 Killed After Plane Crashes in N.C. Lake https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO1q2DNPMP0
'Experienced Pilot' and Passenger Die After Small Plane Clips a Power Line, Crashes into N.C. Lake
Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
21-Year-Old Woman Dies After 300-Foot Fall at Rocky Mountain National Park
U.S. Coast Guard Finds 4 Divers Missing Near Cape Fear
4 Missing Divers Found Floating Less Than 50 Miles from Cape Fear, N.C., Coast Guard Says
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Michigan State Students Uncover Observatory Buried on Campus From 1881
Michigan State University Discovers 19th Century Observatory Buried on Campus: 'Very Humble Beginnings'
Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue Team in action on the North Rim on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Teen Relives Moment He Fell Over 70 Feet at Grand Canyon: 'I Lost My Grip and Started to Fall'
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Take a Stroll in L.A. After Revealing They’re Expecting a Baby
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'