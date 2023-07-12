Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Reveals Solange Knowles Was Originally Cast in 'The Cheetah Girls'

The Cheetah Girls almost featured Solange Knowles as a cheetah sister!

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton made the revelation about the famous foursome during a recent appearance on the We Said What We Said With Rickey and Denzel podcast. The final cast for the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise included Bailon-Houghton as Chanel "Chuchie" Simmons, Raven-Symoné as Galleria "Bubbles" Garibaldi, Kiely Williams as Aquanette "Aqua" Walker and Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda "Do" Thomas.

When she first booked her role, "I was told that the other girls that were chosen were Raven-Symoné as Galleria, Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda, myself as Chanel, and Solange Knowles as Aqua," Bailon-Houghton, 39, recalled.

Since the character of Aqua was Texan, the Daytime Emmy Award winner thought that Solange, 37, was a perfect fit for the role.

"She has the Texas accent, the hot sauce," the former The Real co-host continued. "It was supposed to be Solange, and originally she was supposed to be the cast member, and at the last minute, for whatever reason, ended up not doing the film."

Following the first film's success, the girl group filmed 2006's The Cheetah Girls 2. Although Raven-Symoné, 37, did not return for the final film in the franchise, The Cheetah Girls: One World, Bailon-Houghton, Williams, and Bryan continued performing the group's music as a trio until disbanding in 2008.

When asked whether she would return for a reboot, Raven-Symoné said during an E! News sit-down interview with Bailon-Houghton in February that she would participate in another Cheetah Girls project "in a heartbeat."

"That's why we did Raven's Home, that's why we're here," the former The View co-host said. "That's why any time she's doing something, I'm down and I know she's the same for me. And I think that there's a wonderful thing to just encapsulate something and let it live. We are in the era of reboot, honey. We love a reboot." Bailon-Houghton added, "We hate when they ruin it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And we can't ruin the Cheetah Girls, they can't ruin it," agreed Raven-Symoné. "So if there was anything, and I'm trying to be honest, I'll say this to your face. I'm not trying to act that much anymore, I want to direct. But if there was something that we did together, it would be us and you would be surprised — it would smash."

