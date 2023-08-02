Adrienne Bailon Made Husband Watch 'Cheetah Girls' Movies on Their Honeymoon: ‘He Honestly Couldn’t Believe It’

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's husband is now very well acquainted with The Cheetah Girls.

The TV personality and actress, 39, revealed on the latest episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda that she made husband Israel Houghton watch all three of the popular Disney movies while on their honeymoon.

She noted to former Cheetah Girls costar and podcast host Raven-Symoné that Houghton had previously thrown his older daughter Cheetah Girls-themed birthday parties, but had never actually watched the films.

CHEETAH GIRLS. Everett Collection

“I was like now you've married me. There’s no turning back. Like this is it. You need to watch these films,” Bailon-Houghton said.

She explained that they had been at a resort in St. Lucia for their honeymoon with no wifi, but by chance she had all three of the films already downloaded on her IPad.

“I had them downloaded and like fully had them on, and we sat and watched all the movies and it was… he honestly couldn’t believe it,” she recalled. “It was just like, 'This is what you’re known for?' And I was like, 'Yup!’"

Symoné chimed in, adding that she “didn't want to watch” the films “at first,” but then caught the first one on TV one day.

Adrienne Bailon Instagram

“I saw it. I was like, ‘Oh the first one’s not too bad,’ and then I saw the second one. I was like ‘God, I’m ridiculous in this one.’ I really didn’t like it,” she said, explaining that she was unable to fully watch the second film all the way through. Though she admitted she might “have to finish it” someday.

The former Real host and her gospel singer husband were friends for years before they began dating during the spring of 2019. Bailon-Houghton said it was a friend that made them realize they were something more.

“My friend told me, ‘You have to kiss him. You can just be friends, but you’ll know if it’s meant to be more the moment you kiss him,’” Bailon-Houghton previously said on the Real. “And now we’re getting married, so you can see how that kiss went.”

The pair got engaged six months after they started dating and wed in a romantic wedding at the Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris. Last year, the pair welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Ever James via surrogate.

"He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything,” Bailon-Houghton said. “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude."

