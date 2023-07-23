Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Enjoy Ice Cream While Out on a Stroll in Saint-Tropez: Photos

The two were first linked in late 2019, and PEOPLE confirmed in February 2020 that they had been dating "for a while"

Published on July 23, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody take a stroll together in Saint-Tropez. Photo:

Spread Pictures/MEGA 

Adrien Brody and Georgiana Chapman are enjoying a sweet treat on their destination getaway.

The actor, 50, and his girlfriend were photographed taking a stroll together through Saint-Tropez on Saturday night. The fashion designer and actress, 47, was spotted with ice cream in her hand, while Brody was carrying a shopping bag.

For their outing, Chapman wore a long mulberry-colored dress, while Brody opted for a white T-shirt and sneakers paired with black jeans. He was also seen wearing a wrist guard on his right arm.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman enjoys an ice cream while taking a stroll with Adrien Brody in Saint-Tropez.

Spread Pictures/MEGA 

Ironically, in April, the Blonde actor revealed to PEOPLE that the last time he found himself at a loss for words was when Chapman’s son asked him a question about ice cream.

"My girlfriend's 9-year-old son recently asked me — quite seriously: 'What would you rather eat? Ice cream that tastes like s--- or s--- that tastes like ice cream?'" he recalled.

The pair was first linked in fall 2019, and PEOPLE confirmed that they were dating in February 2020. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the Project Runway alum had been dating Brody "for a while," adding that the couple shares "many of the same interests."

"She thinks he's unusual and interesting," the source added. "She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers."

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Chapman and her ex-husband Harvey Weinstein divorced in January 2018, a few months after sexual assault and harassment allegations against him surfaced. (He's since been convicted in a New York City court when a jury found him guilty of sex crimes. The disgraced producer, 71, is serving a 23-year sentence and will serve 16 more years after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles in December.)

Weinstein and Chapman married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in January 2018. Weinstein paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 million to $20 million, a source told PEOPLE in 2018. Chapman also got primary custody of their two kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she announced she was leaving Weinstein in October 2017, Chapman said in a statement, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions."

After Chapman and Brody began dating, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the crime thriller Clean in New York City. The pair also posed arm in arm as they arrived at the Met Gala in September 2021.

