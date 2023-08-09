Adriana Lima can still remember the first time she went bra shopping and marveled at all the options.

After many years and many bras, Lima, 42, says her heart belongs to one style: the push-up. "I always love one," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The item is the centerpiece to Victoria’s Secret’s new collection, called The Icon by Victoria's Secret, which features the a Push-Up Demi Bra alongside other items that celebrate a range of shapes and sizes (32A-44DDD and XS-XXL, to be exact). It launches Aug. 10.

Lima, who is one of the many famous faces of the campaign (Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell and Candice Swanepoel are marking their return to the brand for this. It also includes Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He and Emily Ratajkowski) loves that the collection "enhances your natural shape and makes you feel comfortable." And true to its name, it also inspires you to feel like an icon, she says.

“The name says a lot. Every woman can be an icon," Lima says. "It's all about being unique. Everybody has their own ways of expressing their emotions and themselves — that uniqueness makes you special."



The collection also includes panties, lingerie, slips and robes, as well as a Push-Up Plunge bra created with technology that lifts and "is customized to enhance the wearer’s natural shape," according to a press release.



"It's incredible to see the technologies and materials [used to] build a bra," notes Lima. To get the very best fit, she suggests booking an in-store fitting session.



For Lima's beautiful black-and-white photograph, she modeled a slip dress from the collection.

Being on set and working with an "incredible cast" was “uplifting” for her. "Everyone [was] leaving their marks and [expressing themselves] through their work. It was really incredible for me."

Another plus: being energized by the women around her.

“I think as a woman, we need to embrace and support each other. Sometimes you see that women don't [do that], but I think it's important to change that because, well, we need to change the world.”

The Icon campaign marks Lima’s second major collaboration with Victoria’s Secret since reigniting her relationship with the brand in April. At the time Lima – whose reintroduction coincided with the relaunch of Heavenly Eau de Parfum – told PEOPLE her comeback was a “wish” come true. Four months later, she still expresses the same level of gratitude and excitement.

“Working with Victoria's Secret for 20 years was really, truly living a dream. When I got the call asking me to come back, it felt so good. It's an honor [to return]," says the Brazil native, who officially became an Angel in 2000.



After walking in her last Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2018, she became a mom of three, welcoming her and boyfriend Andre Lemmer’s son Cyan in September 2022. (She shares daughters Sienna and Valentina with ex Marko Jarić.)

Lima relishes in representing — and empowering — women at this stage of her professional career and personal life.

"I'm 42 and I'm a mom [now]. I've gone from being a part of PINK to doing campaigns for more mature women. It's so wonderful to be representing women, [especially] Latina women and moms."

Lima knows the moms can often shelve their sensual side to focus on other aspects of their lives. It doesn't have to be that way, she says. “Even though you are a mom, you can feel feminine and elegant."

And whether you're a mom or not, Lima wants you to feel sexy. "I strongly believe that every woman out there likes to feel [that way]. Sometimes they're afraid to express that. I was one of them. But what I say is: don't be afraid. It's something that you learn and there are things that you can do to help you."

Whether that means spritzing on your favorite fragrance or sporting your favorite lingerie, as Lima suggests, "what matters is your attitude, how you embrace yourself and how you embrace your body," she says.

