Adriana Lima Is ‘Persisting’ as a Model to Empower Young Girls, Including Daughter Valentina (Exclusive)

Lima, who made her Victoria’s Secret return in her 40s, tells PEOPLE that she hopes aspiring models, like her 12-year-old, will be 'accepted in every stage of her life’

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Adriana Lima
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Adriana Lima hopes her work paves the way for the next generation of models, her daughter Valentina included.

Lima, 42, is in a period of her life in which she feels grateful to not only represent women, especially those in the Latina community but also moms on such a major scale, especially with her new campaign with Victoria's Secret supporting the brand's new The Icon collection.

What she also wants now is to set an example for her 12-year-old daughter, who wants to become a model, to know that at any age, anything can happen.

“As you can see with the campaign, I [helped] change the fashion industry in a way that every woman, every lady is accepted in every stage of their life no matter how old they are and accepted in fashion. That's my goal and that's the reason I'm still modeling, still persisting, in being a part of the fashion industry. I think the industry is accepting that, and it's really wonderful to see,” Lima tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

Lima hopes other young girls starting out as models will experience the fruits of her labor as well. “That's a wonderful thing and that's why I'm still here,” Lima adds of contributing in a way that opens up the field for women of all ages. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Lima’s other two children – daughter Sienna, 10 (Lima co-parents her and Valentina with ex Marko Jarić) and son Cyan, 16 months, whom she shares with current boyfriend Andre Lemmers – are still young, she plans on teaching them the beauty of getting older and choosing what sparks their joy over everything else. 

“It's important for me that number one, that whatever they do, they’ll be happy with their choices. If they figure out they're not happy that they can change. Number two is that they embrace themselves and that they're not afraid to grow up or become older. Every stage of life there are different perks, experiences and things that you'll learn."

Adriana Lima attends the Victoria's Secret Heavenly Fragrance event at The Bowery Hotel on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It’s no surprise that Valentina has expressed interest in the fashion world.

When Lima caught up with PEOPLE in April for the relaunch of Victoria’s Secret’s Heavenly Eau de Parfum, she revealed that both of her daughters were developing a "big-time" interest in fashion.

"Actually, they give me hints on fashion. They go, 'Mom can I do your makeup today? Mom, can I choose your outfit?'" the FIFA: A Love Letter to Rwanda executive director said.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Wayne Brady heads to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland
Wayne Brady Visits Disneyland with His Daughter Maile After Coming Out as Pansexual
DJ Khaled and Asahd
DJ Khaled Says Son Asahd Is His Biggest Style Inspiration: 'I'm for Real' (Exclusive)
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'
mindy kaling taylor swift
Mindy Kaling Shares Photos of Daughter Kit's 'Best First Concert EVER' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Doing a Funny Bob Ross Impression
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter Doing Bob Ross Impression: 'Pure Comedy'
Emily Ratajkowsk and son
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Baby Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2.
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian, Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says Son Benjamin, 13, Faced 'Athletic Pressure' and Bullying as Tom Brady's Son
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Sits Out Lavish Trips to Africa, Brazil with Parents (Exclusive)
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Are 'All About Their Girls' and 'Enjoy Family Time': Source (Exclusive)