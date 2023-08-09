Adriana Lima Is ‘Persisting’ as a Model to Empower Young Girls, Including Daughter Valentina (Exclusive)

Adriana Lima hopes her work paves the way for the next generation of models, her daughter Valentina included.

Lima, 42, is in a period of her life in which she feels grateful to not only represent women, especially those in the Latina community but also moms on such a major scale, especially with her new campaign with Victoria's Secret supporting the brand's new The Icon collection.

What she also wants now is to set an example for her 12-year-old daughter, who wants to become a model, to know that at any age, anything can happen.

“As you can see with the campaign, I [helped] change the fashion industry in a way that every woman, every lady is accepted in every stage of their life no matter how old they are and accepted in fashion. That's my goal and that's the reason I'm still modeling, still persisting, in being a part of the fashion industry. I think the industry is accepting that, and it's really wonderful to see,” Lima tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Lima hopes other young girls starting out as models will experience the fruits of her labor as well. “That's a wonderful thing and that's why I'm still here,” Lima adds of contributing in a way that opens up the field for women of all ages.

Although Lima’s other two children – daughter Sienna, 10 (Lima co-parents her and Valentina with ex Marko Jarić) and son Cyan, 16 months, whom she shares with current boyfriend Andre Lemmers – are still young, she plans on teaching them the beauty of getting older and choosing what sparks their joy over everything else.

“It's important for me that number one, that whatever they do, they’ll be happy with their choices. If they figure out they're not happy that they can change. Number two is that they embrace themselves and that they're not afraid to grow up or become older. Every stage of life there are different perks, experiences and things that you'll learn."

It’s no surprise that Valentina has expressed interest in the fashion world.



When Lima caught up with PEOPLE in April for the relaunch of Victoria’s Secret’s Heavenly Eau de Parfum, she revealed that both of her daughters were developing a "big-time" interest in fashion.

"Actually, they give me hints on fashion. They go, 'Mom can I do your makeup today? Mom, can I choose your outfit?'" the FIFA: A Love Letter to Rwanda executive director said.