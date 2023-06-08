Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele Welcome Their First Baby: ‘Our Exquisite Golden One’

Adrian Grenier is a happy new father!

The Entourage alum and his wife Jordan Roemmele shared the arrival of their first baby together, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, on Instagram on Thursday.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago," she wrote in the caption. "In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

She went on to describe how she and Grenier, 46, "couldn’t be more blissed out" as they spend "the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child."

"We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one," she wrote.



Roemmele shared photos from a maternity shoot with Grenier in the first picture of the online carousel. In the second photo, the then-mom-to-be posed with alpacas with her baby bump. In the third picture, Roemmele struck a pose wearing a white button-up, cream-colored pants, and a light purple bra, soaking in the sun.

The couple tied the knot spontaneously, eloping in a romantic ceremony in the Morrocan desert in June.

"It wasn't planned," the actor told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco."

He continued, "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."

Grenier and Roemmele have been linked since 2017, though they've rarely commented on their relationship or appeared together publicly.

In December 2020, Grenier posted a photo of himself on Instagram with Roemmele tagged in the background that was captioned, "At peace these days."

The Clickbait star also mentioned Roemmele during a June 2021 interview with City Lifestyle, noting that they had recently relocated to a farm in Austin.

"When I decided I wanted to settle in Texas, I knew I wanted a partner to live that experience with me, that's where Jordan comes in," he shared with the outlet. "We have a long history, and I said, 'I'm in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together.' Thankfully, she was interested."