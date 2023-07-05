Celebrities Keep Wearing Adidas Sneakers, and Amazon Has 12 Stylish Pairs on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Boots are made for walking (as the famous song goes) but there’s another shoe style that’s actually more fitting — and that’s comfortable sneakers.



Walking at the supermarket, at the gym, or even during a long shopping spree requires more comfort and support, and sneakers provide just that. Plus, they can be worn all year round, unlike a pair of boots. It also helps when the shoes are often worn by celebrities, too — like Adidas sneakers.

There are still a few days left until Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off, but popular styles from the classic brand are already on sale, including the Adidas Superstars, Adidas Sambas, and Adidas Ultraboosts. Prices vary by color and size, but in any case, they’re going fast.

Keep scrolling to shop Adidas sneakers starting at $33.

Adidas Sneakers on Sale at Amazon

Adidas kicks have decked out the feet of so many celebrity moms that it’s honestly hard to recall them all: Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Olivia Wilde are just a few. Plus, Adidas shoes aren’t super expensive, yet they’re still high quality — so it’s easy to replicate these busy moms’ shoe style.

In fact, the exact silhouette Drew Barrymore included on her travel essentials list is on sale. While the $60 price might be a low lift, the Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneakers themselves aren’t (re: they’re platforms). Sure, the all-white hue is different from the multi-colored pair Barrymore picked, but Jessica Alba, Kate Middleton, and Gisele Bündchen can attest that a clean white pair of sneakers always looks sharp.

Additionally, over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes a perfect rating, and have pointed out the sneakers’ comfort levels in their reviews. One shopper “walked for miles in this sneaker in Italy,” while a second shopper wrote that they “can wear these to work, [and] put in 8,000 steps” and their feet “still feel great.”

Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker, $60 (20% Off)

Amazon

Three stripes are Adidas’ signature look, but there are some shoe options that have the design on display in a lesser, not-so-obvious way. Take the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers — they have tiny holes lined up in a stripe formation, yet at a quick glance, they’re probably not something you’d notice right away. On the other hand, the summery pop of green near the heel and the enduring shell toe design are eye-catching.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, Starting at $76

Amazon

Fashion sneakers should be comfortable, but running shoes need to be really comfortable. And reliable running shoes are worth the investment. The most expensive of the bunch, the Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoes, are up to 55 percent off, going for just under $96, while the cheapest, the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, are $39 right now.

Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe, $85 (Save Up to 55%)

Amazon

You can also pick up a pair of Adidas shoes for the men in your life — Patrick Mahomes, Harry Styles, and Tom Holland wear the brand, too. The Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoes are the Amazon best-seller in its category, and they have more than 14,000 five-star ratings.

“As soon as I slipped them on, I could feel the perfect fit hugging my feet like a long-lost friend. It's like these shoes were made for me... or maybe I was made for them,” shared one shopper. And even though they’re men’s shoes, many women shoppers also ordered them — but in a smaller size. One shopper wrote, “They are so comfy my feet thank me everytime I wear them.” Plus, Holmes and Lawrence have recently worn the OG Sambas, another variation of the style.

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe, Starting at $59

Amazon

Stock is already going fast, so you better step on it if you want to pick up the celebrity-worn brand. Head to Amazon to shop more Adidas sneakers on sale at Amazon.

Adidas Postmove Se Basketball Shoe, $62.92 (Save 16%)

Amazon

Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker, $60 (43% Off)

Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Starting at $32

Amazon

Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneaker, Up to 58% Off

Amazon

Adidas Advantage Sneaker, Up to 35% Off

Amazon

Adidas Racer Tr21 Running Shoe, Starting at $49

Amazon

Adidas Run 70s Sneaker, Starting at $45

Amazon

Adidas Ozelle Running Shoe, Starting at $58

Amazon

