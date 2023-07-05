Lifestyle Fashion Celebrities Keep Wearing Adidas Sneakers, and Amazon Has 12 Stylish Pairs on Sale Ahead of Prime Day Adidas Ultraboosts, Sambas, and more start at $33 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Roy Rochlin/GettyWavyPeter / SplashNews.comGotham/GC Images Boots are made for walking (as the famous song goes) but there’s another shoe style that’s actually more fitting — and that’s comfortable sneakers.Walking at the supermarket, at the gym, or even during a long shopping spree requires more comfort and support, and sneakers provide just that. Plus, they can be worn all year round, unlike a pair of boots. It also helps when the shoes are often worn by celebrities, too — like Adidas sneakers. There are still a few days left until Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off, but popular styles from the classic brand are already on sale, including the Adidas Superstars, Adidas Sambas, and Adidas Ultraboosts. Prices vary by color and size, but in any case, they’re going fast. Keep scrolling to shop Adidas sneakers starting at $33. Adidas Sneakers on Sale at Amazon Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker in White/White/White, $59.98 (orig. $75) Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker in White/Green/White, $75.55–$90 (orig. $100) Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe in Black/Black/Active Red, $85–$170 (orig. $190) Adidas Postmove Se Basketball Shoe in White/White/Blue Dawn, $54.03–$62.92 (orig. $75) Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker in White/Gold Metallic/White, $59.98 (orig. $105) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe in Black/White/Carbon, $32.92–$50 (orig. $75) Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneaker in White/Almost Pink/Bliss Lilac, $80–$107.90 (orig. $130) Adidas Advantage Sneaker in White/White/Linen Green, $45.21–$56 (orig. $70) Adidas Racer Tr21 Running Shoe in Black/Black/Gum, $49.05–$70.72 (orig. $75) Adidas Run 70s Sneaker in Black/Off White/Carbon, $45–$62.41 (orig. $70) Adidas Ozelle Running Shoe in White/White/Matte Gold, $57.64–$68 (orig. $75) Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe in Core Black/Cloud White/Core Black, $59.16–$74.95 (orig. $85) When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Dates to Know and Early Deals Adidas kicks have decked out the feet of so many celebrity moms that it’s honestly hard to recall them all: Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Olivia Wilde are just a few. Plus, Adidas shoes aren’t super expensive, yet they’re still high quality — so it’s easy to replicate these busy moms’ shoe style. In fact, the exact silhouette Drew Barrymore included on her travel essentials list is on sale. While the $60 price might be a low lift, the Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneakers themselves aren’t (re: they’re platforms). Sure, the all-white hue is different from the multi-colored pair Barrymore picked, but Jessica Alba, Kate Middleton, and Gisele Bündchen can attest that a clean white pair of sneakers always looks sharp. Additionally, over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes a perfect rating, and have pointed out the sneakers’ comfort levels in their reviews. One shopper “walked for miles in this sneaker in Italy,” while a second shopper wrote that they “can wear these to work, [and] put in 8,000 steps” and their feet “still feel great.” Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker, $60 (20% Off) Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $60 Three stripes are Adidas’ signature look, but there are some shoe options that have the design on display in a lesser, not-so-obvious way. Take the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers — they have tiny holes lined up in a stripe formation, yet at a quick glance, they’re probably not something you’d notice right away. On the other hand, the summery pop of green near the heel and the enduring shell toe design are eye-catching. Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, Starting at $76 Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $90 Fashion sneakers should be comfortable, but running shoes need to be really comfortable. And reliable running shoes are worth the investment. The most expensive of the bunch, the Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoes, are up to 55 percent off, going for just under $96, while the cheapest, the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, are $39 right now. Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe, $85 (Save Up to 55%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $170 You can also pick up a pair of Adidas shoes for the men in your life — Patrick Mahomes, Harry Styles, and Tom Holland wear the brand, too. The Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoes are the Amazon best-seller in its category, and they have more than 14,000 five-star ratings. “As soon as I slipped them on, I could feel the perfect fit hugging my feet like a long-lost friend. It's like these shoes were made for me... or maybe I was made for them,” shared one shopper. And even though they’re men’s shoes, many women shoppers also ordered them — but in a smaller size. One shopper wrote, “They are so comfy my feet thank me everytime I wear them.” Plus, Holmes and Lawrence have recently worn the OG Sambas, another variation of the style. Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe, Starting at $59 Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 $75 Stock is already going fast, so you better step on it if you want to pick up the celebrity-worn brand. Head to Amazon to shop more Adidas sneakers on sale at Amazon. Adidas Postmove Se Basketball Shoe, $62.92 (Save 16%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $63 Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker, $60 (43% Off) Amazon Buy on Amazon $105 $60 Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Starting at $32 Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $50 Adidas Originals Retropy E5 Sneaker, Up to 58% Off Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $108 Adidas Advantage Sneaker, Up to 35% Off Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $56 Adidas Racer Tr21 Running Shoe, Starting at $49 Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $71 Adidas Run 70s Sneaker, Starting at $45 Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $62 Adidas Ozelle Running Shoe, Starting at $58 Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $68 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 