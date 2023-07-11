Today isn’t just any other day… it’s Amazon Prime Day! And you should definitely take advantage.

Instead of paying a premium for a pair of super cool, trendy, and comfy kicks from a celebrity-worn brand, you can scoop them up for a real bargain during the next two days. Epic brands from Adidas, New Balance, and Superga (which we’ve seen on Rihanna, Ashley Olsen, and Kate Middleton, respectively) have marked down prices, starting at just $30. You can also nab the Adidas sneakers Drew Barrymore has recommended, the running shoes Jennifer Garner has worn, and the high-tops Jennifer Lawrence has sported, too!

Don’t let these prime deals sneak past you — keep scrolling to shop our favorite on-sale picks now.

Celebrity-Inspired Sneakers on Sale at Amazon

Puma Carina Sneaker, Up to 43% Off

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for Selena Gomez’s Puma Carina Sneakers (which she wore to a family dinner in New York City earlier this year) to drop in price, here’s your window of opportunity. Some sizes are going for up to 43 percent off, ringing in at under $40. They’re a customer-loved shoe with nearly 17,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and were also featured as one of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s Amazon fashion must-haves earlier this year.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe, Starting at $104

Why are you still deciding on whether or not to try the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoes? They’re a best-seller in Amazon’s road running shoes category, they come in so many bright and color combinations, and they’re praised by nurses who call them “very comfortable” and Jennifer Garner — she’s worn this exact pair, along with other colors, too.

“As a teacher, I’m on my feet a lot! These shoes are so comfortable and versatile,” one shopper wrote in their review. “I wear them with slacks when at school and when I’m just walking around the house or in the neighborhood for strolls. Absolutely love them.”

Tretorn Nylite Plus Canvas Sneaker, Starting at $35

Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, is a fan of Tretorn sneakers. Not only did she wear them while growing up, but her clothing brand Draper James has actually collaborated with the sneaker brand twice (once in 2022 and again earlier this year). This discounted pair, while not from the collaboration, is in the same silhouette, and has a similar blue and white color scheme.

One customer said that the sneakers feel “like small pillows on the feet,” adding, “They go with pretty much anything.” A second shopper also shared: “I was so impressed with the comfort of these tennis shoes. The insole is the best part. [It] Almost feels like memory foam.”

Also up for grabs are these high-top sneakers, which Jennifer Lawrence wore last summer, the pair of Superga sneakers Kate Middleton always wears (but in a navy color), as well as a pair of New Balance sneakers with iridescent coloring.

Keep scrolling to shop more celebrity-worn sneaker brands that are on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Reebok Freestyle Hi High-Top Sneaker, $42 (Save Up to $38)

Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker, $48 (Save $27)

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, Up to 56% Off

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $50 (Save 34%)

New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, Starting at $45

Reebok Club C Walking Shoe, Starting at $62

Superga 2790 Acotw Linea Up and Down Sneaker, $30 (Save 63%)

