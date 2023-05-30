11-Year-Old Boy Speaks Out About Being Shot by Police After He Called 911 for Help

Aderrien Murry told 'Good Morning America' he thought he was going to die after he was shot by police

By
Sean Neumann
Published on May 30, 2023 03:02 PM
Aderrien Murry
Aderrien Murry. Photo:

HANDOUT/HANDOUT/AFP via Getty 

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy is speaking out for the first time since a police officer shot him inside his own home last week while responding to the boy’s 911 call for help.

The boy, Aderrien Murry, told Good Morning America on Tuesday morning that the gunshot felt “like a big punch to the chest” — and that he thought he was going to die. 

The Indianola Police Department identified the officer who shot the boy as Greg Capers, according to CNN, but did not release any other information. The attorney for Aderrien's family, Carlos Moore, told the outlet that Capers was placed on administrative leave by the Indianola Board of Aldermen as the shooting is investigated.

The Indianola Police Department has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told PEOPLE it was investigating the shooting, while the family said at a press conference last week they want to see the officer fired and charged, as well as the release of body camera footage of the shooting.

The shooting happened at Aderrien's home last Saturday morning after the boy called 911 at his mom Nakala’s request. Aderrien's mother told CNN she asked him to call 911 after the father of her other child showed up “irate” to the house, prompting her to become concerned for their safety.

Nakala told CNN when police arrived, the officer came up to the front door with “his gun drawn” and “asked those inside the home to come outside.” She said when her son came out of the corner of a hallway into the living room, “he got shot.”

"I came out of the room like this,” Aderrien told GMA during a televised interview Tuesday, raising his hands above his head as if to show the officer he was no threat. But still, the officer pulled the trigger.

“It felt like a Taser, like a big punch to the chest,” Aderrien said, explaining that he ran to his mother outside “bleeding from my mouth.” 

“I cannot grasp why,” Nakala told CNN. “The same cop that told him to come out of the house… [Aderrien] did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’”

Nakala said her son was treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver and had to be placed on a ventilator and given a chest tube. 

He was released from the hospital last Wednesday to recover at home. An image shared with GMA showed the boy recovering with a large bandage on the right side of his chest.

Aderrien told GMA he wanted to become a police officer before the shooting last week. Now, he said, he wants to become a doctor.

