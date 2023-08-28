Adele Reveals She Wants to 'Be a Mom Again Soon' and Is Already Collecting Baby Name Ideas

The 'Easy On Me' singer has a 10-year-old son with ex-husband Simon Konecki

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Published on August 28, 2023
Adele
Adele revealed during one of her Las Vegas residency shows that she wants to have another baby. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele is ready to expand her family.

During one of her Las Vegas residency shows over the weekend, the "I Drink Wine" singer, 35, revealed that she'd like to have another baby, according to fan videos posted on TikTok.

"I really want to be a mom again soon," Adele shared after a pregnant audience member asked her for help choosing a name for her future daughter.

The Grammy winner — who has a 10-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki — said she's already preparing for a new bundle of joy by saving name ideas on her phone. "I've actually been writing lists," she continued. "So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Adele said her boyfriend Rich Paul already has a favorite baby name. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

It seems her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, might have a favorite contender. When the concert-goer asked for Adele's opinion on the two names she's considering for her baby-on-the-way —Spencer and Parker — the songstress dropped a little intel.

"I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name," she replied, choosing Spencer.

Adele also shared that she likes the name Ray, prompting the surprised fan to explain that that will be her daughter's middle name.

Babies have been a hot topic amid the British star's concert series in Las Vegas. Earlier this month, she helped two fans announce the sex of their baby. While attending a "Weekends with Adele" show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord held up a sign that read: "Adele, will you do our gender reveal?"

Adele happily obliged, calling the couple up onto the stage, as seen in a video they later shared on social media. As she sat on the edge of the stage, she opened the sealed envelope and told the crowd, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby … boy!"

After making the big announcement, Adele was visibly emotional. "That was amazing," she said as she teared up and apologized to the audience for crying. "I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you!" she told the parents-to-be. "That's so emotional, oh my God."

Adele has spoken in the past about her desire to give Angelo a sibling. "I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," she told Elle in 2022.

However, she explained that the timing wasn't quite right yet. "Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f------ nail it," she said.

During a June 2022 interview with E! News, her beau Paul discussed the possibility of having "more kids" — he's already a father to three children — and how the experience might be different now that he's a bit older.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he told the outlet, referring to his sports agency. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul went public with their relationship in 2021. Johnny Nunez/Getty

Adele and Paul, 41, have been dating since 2021 and are reported to be living together in Los Angeles. The pair went Instagram official in September 2021 when Adele accompanied Paul — whose client list includes LeBron James — to NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen's wedding.

During a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in November of that same year, Adele gushed about her new boyfriend. "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," she said.

She told Winfrey, 69, at the time that their relationship was "very smooth" and that it was the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

