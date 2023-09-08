Adele, TikTokers, and I Are All Obsessed with Drinking Water from This Stanley Tumbler

With 25 million views on its TikTok hashtag and over 78,000 Instagram posts of buyers showing off their cups, it’s safe to say the Stanley Tumbler has gone viral. And celebrities are on board, too.

Celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Bachelor alum Hannah Brown both drink from Stanley Tumblers. In April, Adele brought hers, a rose quartz shade, in the car for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. As for me, the brand sent me the Stanley Quencher Tumbler in cream a month ago, and I’ve drank water from it every single day since.

What makes this tumbler so special? The standout features are simple, really: A thick, comfortable-to-grip handle makes carrying this tumbler around easy and the straw motivates me to drink more than a standard tip-it-back-and-gulp water bottle does.

The adjustable lid rotates so that the handle accommodates left-handed people, and it also spins to reveal a drink opening if you prefer that over sipping from a straw.

At 40 ounces, this Stanley tumbler holds a lot of liquid, hydrating me for a few hours before I need to refill it again. The stainless steel insulation keeps water extremely cold and the narrow base is designed to fit into any car cup holder. Living in New York City, I don’t have a car, but for my friends and family who do, this convenient feature is a major selling point on the Stanley Tumbler — and apparently, Adele appreciates its on-the-go functionality, too.

The Stanley Quencher is available in 20 color options including neutrals like black and gray, plus splashier shades like bright blue and orange, all of which look sleek and polished. Trust me: Once you drink water from the Stanley Tumbler, no other water bottle will compare. Shop more colors below.

