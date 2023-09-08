Adele, TikTokers, and I Are All Obsessed with Drinking Water from This Stanley Tumbler

I can’t imagine a day without it on my desk

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is a senior shopping writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 03:14PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Adele with Stanley Quencher Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

With 25 million views on its TikTok hashtag and over 78,000 Instagram posts of buyers showing off their cups, it’s safe to say the Stanley Tumbler has gone viral. And celebrities are on board, too.

Celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Bachelor alum Hannah Brown both drink from Stanley Tumblers. In April, Adele brought hers, a rose quartz shade, in the car for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. As for me, the brand sent me the Stanley Quencher Tumbler in cream a month ago, and I’ve drank water from it every single day since.

Stanley Quencher 40 Ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler in Cream

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Amazon

What makes this tumbler so special? The standout features are simple, really: A thick, comfortable-to-grip handle makes carrying this tumbler around easy and the straw motivates me to drink more than a standard tip-it-back-and-gulp water bottle does.

The adjustable lid rotates so that the handle accommodates left-handed people, and it also spins to reveal a drink opening if you prefer that over sipping from a straw.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw

People / Claire Harmeyer

At 40 ounces, this Stanley tumbler holds a lot of liquid, hydrating me for a few hours before I need to refill it again. The stainless steel insulation keeps water extremely cold and the narrow base is designed to fit into any car cup holder. Living in New York City, I don’t have a car, but for my friends and family who do, this convenient feature is a major selling point on the Stanley Tumbler — and apparently, Adele appreciates its on-the-go functionality, too.

The Stanley Quencher is available in 20 color options including neutrals like black and gray, plus splashier shades like bright blue and orange, all of which look sleek and polished. Trust me: Once you drink water from the Stanley Tumbler, no other water bottle will compare. Shop more colors below.

Stanley Quencher 40 Ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler in Iris

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Amazon

Stanley Quencher 40 Ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler in Orchid

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

Claire Harmeyer is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered fashion, beauty, and celebrity style for over four years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

