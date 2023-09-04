Adele Jokes She'll Look 'Really Cheap' at Beyoncé Tour Stop After Buying 'Glitterball' Outfit on Amazon

"I was awake until 3 a.m. the other night on Amazon buying clothes," the singer admitted at her Las Vegas residency

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 07:35PM EDT
Adele and Beyonce attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Adele and Beyoncé at the Grammys in Los Angeles in February 2023. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty 

Adele is fulfilling Beyoncé’s birthday wish. 

The singer, 35, has revealed that she’s wearing silver to Queen B’s Renaissance World Tour after Bey requested that her fans don their “most fabulous silver fashions” for “Virgo season.” 

Adele is set to attend Beyoncé’s tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, which is also Bey’s 42nd birthday. 

Speaking during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend in a moment captured by TikTok user @delly.fromtheblock, Adele told the crowd, “I'm gonna go see Beyonce on Monday, I’m very excited.”

She then asked the audience if any of them had been to see Beyoncé yet, which drew huge cheers from the crowd. 

Adele (L) and Beyonce attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013
Adele and Beyoncé at the Grammys in Los Angeles in February 2013.

Christopher Polk/Getty 

Adele continued, “You know I like to get dressed up every weekend and obviously this is her birthday show, so I was like, ‘I’m not going in silver.’ Like I love my girl but I ain’t wearing silver. I don’t even own silver alright? So I’m just gonna wear a black tracksuit/sweatsuit.”

But the star said she soon had a change of heart and ended up getting stuck into some late-night online shopping. 

“Well I was awake until 3 a.m. the other night on Amazon buying glitterball clothes,” she admitted with a laugh. “She asked everyone to dress up so I’m gonna look really cheap in like a disco ball. It’s all from Amazon and it’s arriving over the weekend while I'm here so God knows what I’m gonna look like!” 

Adele, Beyonce and Lizzo at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023
Adele, Beyoncé and Lizzo at the Grammys in Los Angeles in February 2023.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty 

Beyoncé asked the Beyhive to sport silver in a post shared on her website’s homepage alongside an image of a mirror-ball cowboy hat she wore in the promo pictures announcing the tour.

It read, “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22.”

The post continued, "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé performing in June 2023.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meghan Markle and her mom Doria Ragland were even spotted adhering to the request, with Meghan, 42, rocking a silver skirt and white tank top to Friday night’s concert at the SoFi Stadium.

A snap shared on social media also showed Doria, 67, sporting a high-necked silver top and white pants. However, Meghan’s husband Prince Harry opted for a more low-key ensemble, wearing a gray shirt, blazer and white pants. 

Beyoncé and Adele haven’t been shy about sharing their praise for one another over the years. At the 2017 Grammys, during which Adele’s 25 won album of the year over Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Adele called Bey the “artist of my life.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I can't possibly accept this award,” Adele said on stage. “I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. The Lemonade album was so monumental.”

Meanwhile, Bey told Vanity Fair in 2016 that Adele was the “most humble human being I’ve ever met.”

“It is so easy to talk to her and be around her,” she said. “She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary. The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight.”

She added of her singing talents “When Adele sings you can hear that it’s coming from an unfiltered honesty and purity. She creates songs that go deep and expose pain and vulnerability with her soulful voice. She takes you places other artists don’t go to anymore — the way they did in the ‘70s.”

In 2011, Adele also recalled her first meeting with Bey in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"I was about to meet Beyonce and I had a full-blown anxiety attack,” she told the publication. “Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.'"

Related Articles
Kerry Washington, Venice style
Kerry Washington Wears Three Glam Outfits During 'One Night Only' in Venice
Coco Gauff of the United States poses on the purple carpet during the draw ceremony for the 2022 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at the Hotel Drover on October 28, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas; Frances Tiafoe of Team World poses for a photograph during a Gala Dinner at Somerset House ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 22, 2022 in London, England
Coco Gauff Teases Frances Tiafoe About His US Open Outfit, Jokes Carlos Alcaraz 'Looked Better'
Kylie Jenner selife behind the scens of recent photo shoot
Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics Covered in Dirt Body Paint for Photoshoot
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Beyonce attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023
See Beyoncé's Glamorous Style Evolution From It-Girl to Global Icon
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the GO Campaign 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Collins Shares Romantic Anniversary Tribute to Husband Charlie McDowell: ‘Lifetime to Come’
JoJo new hair
JoJo Debuts Sassy New Marilyn Monroe-esque Blonde Look: 'Hard Launch'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Debuts Bold New Pastel Look in Stylish Selfie: 'Pink Hair Don't Care'
Kris Jenner Tina Knowles
Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles Hang Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in L.A.
Britney Spears Adds 2 More Tattoos After Unveiling New Snake Ink
Britney Spears Adds 2 More Tattoos After Unveiling New Snake Ink amid Divorce from Sam Asghari
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong For Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Throwback Photo With Daughter Aioki Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Hilarious Kitchen Mishap by Daughter Aoki: 'Wrong Soap'
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Wear Matching Leather Jackets for Date Night at US Open
Justin and Hailey Bieber Wear Matching Leather Jackets for Date Night at US Open
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Residency with Before and After Selfies
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Jazz & Piano Residency with Before-and-After Selfies