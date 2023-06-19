Adele is getting candid about the less glamorous side of show business.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer, 35, explained to fans during her Las Vegas show over the weekend that she had been prescribed jock itch ointment for sweating "a lot" onstage in her Spanx.

"I sweat a lot, and it doesn't go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch," she said in a video shared on social media.

"Jock itch, that sounds like I'm a big Nuggets fan, doesn't it?" joked the Grammy winner, referring to the Denver-based NBA team that just won the NBA Finals. "It looks like I'm a big athlete, right?"

Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The fungal skin infection, commonly found among athletes, is an "infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body," such as the groin and inner thighs, according to the Mayo Clinic.



"I have to squirt it on myself," she said before telling the crowd, "I don't know why the f--- I just told you that!"

She further teased, "Adele's got body acne!"

In March, Adele revealed that she was extending her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.



"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it's not enough," she said at the time. "So I am coming back."

Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD

The English singer-songwriter explained she intends to film and release the concert footage "to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

Beginning last week, the new dates will run until Nov. 4, during what the singer called "a few weeks in June," more dates in the summer, and additional fall shows.

Adele's Vegas run has been a big success for the "Hello" singer, and she's used the intimate setting for wholesome encounters with fans, sharing revelations about her personal life while ultimately delivering a set complete with jokes, flames, confetti, and an array of classics.

