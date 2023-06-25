Adele Polls Las Vegas Concert Audience After 'Titan' Sub Tragedy, Asks Who Would Go 'To The Very Bottom of The Ocean'

The singer shared that she had been “debating with my friends” about voyages to visit the 'Titanic' wreckage

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 25, 2023 10:02AM EDT
Adele. Photo:

Gareth Cattermole/Getty, Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Adele is speaking out about the Titan submersible tragedy.

The “Easy on Me” singer, 35, addressed the Titan implosion that claimed the lives of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pilot Hamish Harding and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, at her residency show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas on Friday.

In a video from the concert that was shared on Tik Tok, Adele described the incident as “so sad and so tragic," and asked the audience their views on traveling to the bottom of the ocean to visit the Titanic wreckage.

“How crazy was that submersible story? Absolutely crazy and so tragic”, Adele — who wore a sweeping black off-the-shoulder dress with a long-sleeved lace bodysuit underneath — said, before she shared that she had been “debating with my friends” about their views on the voyage in “group chats”.

"Everyone’s like, 'I would never do that.' But that’s a lie, 'cause a lot of people would do that,” she continued. 

Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
'Titan' victims Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Suleman and Shahzada Dawood.

JOEL SAGET,HANDOUT/Dirty Dozen Productions/OceanGat/AFP via Getty Images

The “Rolling the Deep” singer proceeded to ask the audience who would have gone to the bottom of the ocean to visit the Titanic wreckage, prior to the recent Titan tragedy.

"I wanna do a vote,” Adele said. “— Not in mind of what happened, 'cause that was so sad and so tragic — but before this week, how many people would, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands."

After a series of cheers were heard and hands raised from the audience, Adele said, “See, I knew it! Turn the lights on so I can see the balconies…that's a very good proportion." She then asked how many wouldn’t, which prompted the audience to react more loudly. Adele’s pianist, who sat behind her, also raised his hand in response.

Next, the singer asked the audience who would visit "proper" space. Following the audience response she said: "OK, so that's a few more of you."

Although there was a mix of reactions from the crowd, Adele made it clear where she stood on such voyages. "I wouldn’t do it either but only because I’m a bit of a p****,” she said. “I’m a scaredy cat of everything," she said. "I wouldn’t even go on roller coasters. But also, I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space, so that’s why."

Adele’s comments on the Titan tragedy come as Las Vegas financier Jay Bloom shared on Saturday that he and his Titanic-loving son Sean Bloom declined a “bucket list” trip to the bottom of the ocean in the submersible, after seeing red flags at every turn.

“The whole reason my dad didn’t go was because I told him, ‘Dude, this submarine cannot survive going that deep in the ocean,’ " Sean, 20, told PEOPLE. “I was worried because I didn’t think the submarine could withstand that kind of pressure and it wasn’t meant to go that far.”

He and his friend Simon — who was also concerned about the safety of the Titan — began looking much harder at the actual submersible they would be in for the almost three-mile dive into the icy ocean off the coast of Newfoundland.

“That is a small submarine, with five people crammed inside,” Sean said. “It just felt super unsafe. Something was telling me this was not the move.”

