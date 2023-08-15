Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Helping Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby

While attending the singer's Las Vegas concert, a married couple held up a sign that read, "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Published on August 15, 2023
Adele performs on stage
Adele breaks down in happy tears after helping a couple with their gender reveal. Photo:

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Adele couldn't help but get caught up in the emotional moment when she helped two of her fans announce the sex of their baby onstage in Las Vegas this week.

While attending a concert as part of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, fans Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord held up a sign that read: "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

The New York couple was later called to the front of the stage where Adele read the sex of the baby out loud for the audience to hear.

"No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in," Adele told the couple in a video Dare posted to Instagram and TikTok. 

Before the gender reveal, Lord told the 35-year-old "Love in the Dark" singer that while she is 18 weeks pregnant, she and her husband have had the sealed envelope revealing their baby's sex in their possession since the 12-week mark. However, the couple waited to open the envelope in hopes Adele would announce it to them. 

As Adele sat on the edge of the stage, she carefully opened the envelope and told the crowd, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby — boy!" 

After the announcement, Adele hugged Lord and Dare and offered well wishes. "That was amazing," she said as she teared up and apologized to the crowd for her sobbing. "I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you! That's so emotional, oh my God."

"If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?" she asked Lord, who appeared visibly elated as the audience laughed.

"POV : Adele did our gender reveal last night! 🩵🩷," dad-to-be Dare posted on his Instagram along with the clip. "@adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!"

Adele is a mom to 10-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, charity founder Simon Konecki. The two divorced in 2021 after splitting in 2019.

"I definitely want more kids," Adele told Elle in 2022 as part of a cover feature. "I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---ing nail it."

Adele has been in a relationship with LeBron James' sports agent Rich Paul since 2021, with the twosome said to be living together in Beverly Hills.

Weekends with Adele will be running at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through November.  

