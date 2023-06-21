Go easy on Adele — she has a lot of lyrics to remember.

During one of the Grammy winner's recent Weekends with Adele residency shows at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, she forgot the words to "I Drink Wine" from her 30 album and looked to the crowd for help.

After mumbling through a line of the song, according to a fan-shot video shared online, Adele stopped singing and said, "I forgot the f---ing lyrics. Bloody hell!"

"Fifty dollars that cost me last night," continued the 35-year-old performer with a laugh, before turning to a fan in the front of the audience. "Remind me of me lyric."

The fan finished the lyric for her, and Adele said, "Alright, let's reset and start that one again, shall we?" She jokingly offered the crowd member $50 for finishing the lyric and then attempted to restart the song — and encountered a technical issue.

Adele performs at her Las Vegas residency in November 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Next, she began to improvise and think of a joke to tell the crowd to kill time. "What's a joke I've got? No, that one's a bit s---. No, I can't tell that one. That's too filthy," said Adele, who was met with fans wanting to hear the dirty joke. "No, I can't. I think I've told it before, and I think I got it in trouble."

Once the production crew was ready to restart the song, she pretended to introduce herself to the audience as if the show was just starting. Laughter filled the room, and she sang "I Drink Wine" as planned — all lyrics intact.

At another one of her Las Vegas shows over the weekend, Adele explained to fans that she had been prescribed jock itch ointment for sweating "a lot" onstage in her Spanx.

"I sweat a lot, and it doesn't go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch," she said in a video shared on social media.

Adele performing her Las Vegas residency in November 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Jock itch, that sounds like I'm a big Nuggets fan, doesn't it?" joked the Grammy winner, referring to the Denver-based NBA team that just won the NBA Finals. "It looks like I'm a big athlete, right?"

The fungal skin infection, commonly found among athletes, is an "infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body," such as the groin and inner thighs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I have to squirt it on myself," she said before telling the crowd, "I don't know why the f--- I just told you that!"

She further teased, "Adele's got body acne!"